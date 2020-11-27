What you need to know
- Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has 'urged' its Honor sub-brand to become a competitor after split.
- Huawei is selling the Honor brand to a Chinese consortium led by Digital China and the Shenzhen government for $15 billion.
- Once the deal is completed, Honor will be able to resume sourcing components that are currently restricted by U.S. sanctions.
Earlier this month, Huawei decided to sell its Honor sub-brand to a consortium led by Honor distributor Digital China and the Shenzhen government in a $15 billion deal. The deal is aimed at giving the Honor brand a new lease of life. Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has now called on Honor to become a competitor after the deal is completed (via Reuters).
As per a speech posted on a Huawei employee forum, Ren has urged Honor employees to strive to topple Huawei. After the ownership change, Honor will no longer have to worry about the U.S. sanctions on Huawei and can resume sourcing components that are currently restricted.
Ren added that Huawei decided to sell the Honor sub-brand as it did not want "millions" of employees at Honor's agents and distributors across the globe to lose their jobs. Honor, which mainly targets the budget and mid-range smartphone segments, made up 26% of the approximately 51.7 million devices Huawei shipped globally in the third quarter of the tear, as per data from Canalys.
Huawei P40
Like its more expensive siblings, the Huawei P40 is equipped with a highly capable 50MP main camera that can take stunning photos. The flagship phone also offers 5G connectivity, a vibrant OLED screen, and IP53 splash resistance.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
It's not just you, Spotify is down this morning
Popular music streaming service Spotify is experiencing an outage in some parts of the world.
Best Chromebook 2020: Top picks for Budget, Students, Kids, and Power Users
We've done the research to figure out the best Chromebooks for you, your kid, your student or for anyone who needs a solid Chrome OS laptop.
Don't buy a cheap Apple Watch or Fitbit knockoff on Amazon
We've all been tempted by a seemingly good tech deal, however, you should avoid those cheap Apple Watch and Fitbit knockoffs on Amazon. Here's why.
The best Honor phones available right now
Huawei's ongoing trade ban has affected its Honor sub-brand as well, with the manufacturer launching fewer devices than usual last year. That said, we got to see a few standout phones in the likes of the Honor 9X and 20 series.