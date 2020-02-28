HTC has a new phone in 2020 built for an audience that really wishes it was 2017. At least, that's what you can infer from the inclusion on a Micro-USB port where other OEMs are moving to USB-C, the new standard.

The selling points of this phone seems to be its camera set-up and big screen. On the rear, HTC has equipped this with a triple camera set up: a main 16MP with two other 2MP cameras for capturing macro images and portrait shots. At the front, there's an 8MP fixed focus camera for selfies and video calling.

Screenwise, you'll find a 6.53 HD+ (not full HD+) water notch display. It's a large display, but the resolution will likely let it down. Backing up the rest of this phone, we get Android 9 Pie powered by 2GB of RAM and a MediaTek Helio P23 processor. There's also 32GB of internal storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery. HTC has yet to announce pricing and availability.

Overall, the phone is a solidly low-end phone. HTC launching a Micro-USB phone is the kind of decision that brought it to where it is today, on the cusp of irrelevancy. Shipping with Android 9 is just the moldy cherry on the out of date cake. It could probably win some buyers based on nostalgia and the brand name, but given that other Chinese OEMs have stronger offerings for low pricing, it's hard to think of a price-point where HTC's Wildfire will be competitive.

