HTC today re-entered the Indian smartphone market with the launch of a budget-friendly Wildfire series smartphone. However, the new Wildfire X isn't designed or manufactured by HTC. Instead, the phone has been developed by InOne Smart Technology, a China-based company that sells smartphones in the Indian market under the Lava brand and happens to be HTC's official licensee in the country.

The HTC Wildfire X has a 6.22-inch waterdrop screen with 720 x 1520 HD+ resolution. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Moving on to the memory department, the Wildfire X comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Further storage expansion up to 256GB is supported, thanks to a microSD card slot.

One of the key features of the new smartphone is its triple camera setup on the back. It offers a 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Wildfire X has an 8MP shooter on the front. Its internals are fueled by a 3,300mAh battery with AI-powered power saving features and 10W charging via the USB Type-C port.

The HTC Wildfire X will be going on sale in India starting from August 22. It will be available exclusively via Flipkart and come with six months accidental and liquid damage protection. The phone has been priced at ₹9,999 ($140) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant and ₹12,999 ($182) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

Sadly, it doesn't look like the Wildfire X will be able to help revive the HTC brand in India. The smartphone lags behind most of its rivals in the same price range when it comes to hardware and doesn't offer anything that sets it apart from the competition.

