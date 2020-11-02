A month after its initial unveiling, Google finally launched the Pixel 5 last week. It's a device that we've been incredibly happy with so far, going as far as to call it one of the best Android phones you can buy in 2020.
It's no secret that the Pixel 5 has great cameras and clean software, but what about its battery life? This was the weakest aspect of 2019's Pixel 4, and at least in our testing, the Pixel 5 proved to be substantially better.
A few of our AC forum members are already reporting their initial battery impressions of the Pixel 5, saying:
What about you? How's your Pixel 5 battery life so far?
