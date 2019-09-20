The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ have been available for purchase for a little under a month at this point, meaning plenty of folks out there have had a chance to test the phones out and put them through their paces.

As a quick refresher, the regular Note 10 has a 3,500 mAh battery whereas the larger Note 10+ ships with a 4,300 mAh one.

Here's the battery life some of our AC forum members have been reporting.

bbgpsuser

I get 25-36 hours of battery life.

o4liberty

I get 18 hours with 20% left on moderate usage only 10 hours on heavy usage.

Disk4mat

Im getting 4 days of light to average use with optimized power settings and loving it! I charged my phone yesterday afternoon and right now I am at 89%. My standby time blows away my Note 8. Most features are enabled with exception of Location is always off unless I open Google Maps (Bixby routines then turns location on and off again after closing maps). Screen brightness is 25%. AOD is...

Carrie Greicar

I generally have 30% left when I put it in the charger when I go to bed

Now, we want to hear from you. How's your Note 10 battery life been?

