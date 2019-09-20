The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ have been available for purchase for a little under a month at this point, meaning plenty of folks out there have had a chance to test the phones out and put them through their paces.
As a quick refresher, the regular Note 10 has a 3,500 mAh battery whereas the larger Note 10+ ships with a 4,300 mAh one.
Here's the battery life some of our AC forum members have been reporting.
Now, we want to hear from you. How's your Note 10 battery life been?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.