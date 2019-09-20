The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ have been available for purchase for a little under a month at this point, meaning plenty of folks out there have had a chance to test the phones out and put them through their paces.

As a quick refresher, the regular Note 10 has a 3,500 mAh battery whereas the larger Note 10+ ships with a 4,300 mAh one.

Here's the battery life some of our AC forum members have been reporting.