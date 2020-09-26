Though fans have been missing out on seeing their favorite artists perform in person this year, livestreamed concerts are better than ever and bringing audiences closer than most concert tickets can manage. This week, Wonho (formerly of the K-pop group MonstaX) will be taking the virtual stage at Live x Live for a fully produced, full-length concert performance that fans will be able to watch live from the comfort of their own homes.

The Wonho Special Live event is a ticketed livestream which means you'll need to buy access to watch the show. Tickets start at $19.99 and there are merch bundles to consider as well. Unlike many livestreamed events which are only aired once and no longer available to watch afterwards, Live x Live has ticket options that allow you to rewatch the performance for up to 2 months after it's aired live.