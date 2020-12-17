Instead of picking up where last season left off, season 17 of Grey's Anatomy began about a month and a half into the pandemic and Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital has already been struggling with the new protocols and changes needed to deal with Covid-19.

Grey's Anatomy returned to television back in November for its 17th season on the air after the longest hiatus in the show's 15 year history. Dr. Meredith Grey and the other doctors, nurses and residents at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will continue their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in this week's episode titled "No Time for Despair" and we have all the details on how you can watch it online or on TV.

While Dr. Grey contracted the virus earlier this season and had visions of her dead husband while laid up in a hospital bed, she'll likely survive being as she's the show's main character. However, in episode four Dr. Koracick was also infected with Covid-19 and began going stir crazy while quarantining at home.

A surge of Covid cases hit Seattle in last week's episode and this week both Grey Sloan Memorial and its rival teaching hospital Seattle Pres will see the effects. While Seattle Pres is currently overloaded, Grey Sloan Memorial is now on surge capacity protocol which means the hospital will have to expand quickly in order to take in an influx of new patients. At the same time, Owen and Amelia will have to deal with one of the most controversial surgeries of their careers.

Whether you're a long time fan of the show or just want to see how the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital dealt with the pandemic, we'll show you how to watch the latest episode from season 17 of Grey's Anatomy from anywhere in the world.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 - When and where?

New episodes from season 17 of Grey's Anatomy will air every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT on ABC. The sixth episode this season titled "No Time for Despair" will premiere on Thursday, December 17.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Grey's Anatomy in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

