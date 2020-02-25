The Voice has kept fans of its singing competition entertained for nearly two decades and the premiere of season 18 is here. Unlike other singing shows, it sets itself apart by having famous musicians listen to contestants sing blind and then they decide on which ones will join their team with judges fighting over potential teammates.
Season 18 of The Voice will see last year's Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend return as coaches while Nick Jonas will join the show as one of the youngest coaches to date. Jonas will be filling the seat left vacant by Gwen Stefani. Once again, Carson Daly will host the show.
As for team mentors this season, Dua Lipa will return to serve as a mentor for Team Kelly, Bebe Rexha will return as a mentor for Team Blake, Ella Mai will join Team John as a mentor and Kevin and Joe Jonas will be the mentors for Team Nick.
Season 18 of The Voice will also feature two major changes. For the first time in the show's history, there will only be three weeks of live shows as opposed to the usual five or six. This means that every week will matter for this season's contestants. The Battles are set to undergo a major change as well as instead of two steals, this season there will be a steal and a save similar to how the Knockout Rounds used to be formatted.
The new season began with a two hour blind audition episode on Monday, February 24th and part 2 will air on Tuesday, February 25th.
Read on for all the details on how to get a live stream of every episode in The Voice: Season 18 from anywhere in the world online.
The Voice Season 18: Where and when?
The Voice airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. On Mondays, the show runs for two hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Tuesdays it runs for just one hour until 9 p.m.
Watch The Voice online from outside your country
We have all the details on how fans of The Voice can watch the show in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch season 18 of The Voice when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee.
Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
One of the easiest ways to tune in and watch The Voice from anywhere is a VPN. Sign up now to get this great deal!
How to watch The Voice online in the U.S. exclusively on NBC
If you want to watch season 18 of The Voice on TV in the U.S. you can do so on NBC and the network will air a two hour episode every Monday and a one hour episode every Tuesday beginning at 8 p.m. on both nights. You also won't need a cable subscription to watch The Voice on television as an over-the-air antenna will let you watch NBC for free. You can live stream many past episodes of the show online on NBC's website or with the NBC app on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs or Xbox.
If you're not a cable subscriber and don't have an antenna, there are a number of other streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch The Voice online.
- fuboTV - $54.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes NBC as well as more than 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.
- Hulu with Live TV - $44.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to NBC and 66 other live TV channels. You also get access to the service's own Hulu Originals and you can record up to 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR storage.
- Sling TV - $20 for the first month - SlingTV's Sling Blue package lets you watch NBC in select markets. It has an introductory price of $20 for the first month and then goes up to $30 per month afterwards. For the price though, you get access to 49 channels and can watch up to three streams simultaneously.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now has a higher price tag than most streaming services but this is because your plan also includes HBO. The service allows you to watch over 45 TV channels including NBC and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $49.99 per month - YouTube TV lets you watch over 70 channels online including NBC and you can even record up to 9 months of content using its DVR feature. The service even allows you to create up to six accounts to share your plan with your family and three streams can be watched simultaneously.
Hulu with Live TV is your best
In addition to including NBC so you can follow everything that happens on season 18 of The Voice, Hulu with Live has 60 channels and a library of on-demand TV shows and movies included. You get a personal DVR and can access the streaming platform from many popular devices including your phone, tablet, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox and more.
Hulu
Watch all the talented singers as they take the stage in real-time with Hulu. In addition to The Voice, there are tons of other great shows available to watch as well.
Live stream The Voice live in Canada
Canadian fans of the US version of The Voice will be able to watch the latest season of the show on CTV and the network will show new episodes from season 18 every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on CTV2. You can also stream the show online on CTV's website or with the CTV app on iOS, Android, Xbox, Samsung Smart TVs or Amazon fireTV.
However, if you'd rather watch the French language version of The Voice (La Voix), you can stream new episodes live for free on TVA.
How to stream The Voice live in the UK
The Voice UK is currently in its 9th season and viewers will be able to watch it on Saturdays at 8.30 p.m. GMT on ITV. You can also stream The Voice UK online for free on ITV Hub, but you will need to register an account.
Unfortunately though, the US version of The Voice is not shown in the UK, so if you want to catch all the performances this season, you'll need to use a VPN as outlined above and tune into one of the stations from the US that is showing season 18.
Live stream The Voice in Australia
As is the case in Canada, the UK and other countries around the world, there is also an Australian version of The Voice and the new season will likely premiere a few months from now in May. However, you can catch up on past episodes for free by visiting the Nine Network's 9NOW streaming service but you will need to register an account.
Unfortunately, Australian fans of the US version of The Voice will need to use a VPN to watch season 18 as it won't be broadcast down under. Simply follow our VPN guide above and tune into a streaming service that will show the latest season to get a live stream of The Voice in Australia.
