The Voice has kept fans of its singing competition entertained for nearly two decades and the premiere of season 18 is here. Unlike other singing shows, it sets itself apart by having famous musicians listen to contestants sing blind and then they decide on which ones will join their team with judges fighting over potential teammates.

Season 18 of The Voice will see last year's Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend return as coaches while Nick Jonas will join the show as one of the youngest coaches to date. Jonas will be filling the seat left vacant by Gwen Stefani. Once again, Carson Daly will host the show.

As for team mentors this season, Dua Lipa will return to serve as a mentor for Team Kelly, Bebe Rexha will return as a mentor for Team Blake, Ella Mai will join Team John as a mentor and Kevin and Joe Jonas will be the mentors for Team Nick.

Season 18 of The Voice will also feature two major changes. For the first time in the show's history, there will only be three weeks of live shows as opposed to the usual five or six. This means that every week will matter for this season's contestants. The Battles are set to undergo a major change as well as instead of two steals, this season there will be a steal and a save similar to how the Knockout Rounds used to be formatted.

The new season began with a two hour blind audition episode on Monday, February 24th and part 2 will air on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read on for all the details on how to get a live stream of every episode in The Voice: Season 18 from anywhere in the world online.

The Voice Season 18: Where and when?

The Voice airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. On Mondays, the show runs for two hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Tuesdays it runs for just one hour until 9 p.m.

Watch The Voice online from outside your country

We have all the details on how fans of The Voice can watch the show in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch season 18 of The Voice when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee.

Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.