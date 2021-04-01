United States of Al, written by David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, tells the story of Marine combat veteran Riley (Parker Young) who is trying to readjust to civilian life in Ohio after serving in Afghanistan. However, he is soon joined by the Afghan interpreter Awalmir (Adhir Kalyan) who served his unit overseas and wants to start a brand new life in America.

Chuck Lorre is back with a brand new comedy series on CBS and we have all the details on how you can watch United States of Al on TV or online.

During their time at war, Riley and Al quickly became friends which is why Riley offered to take Al in when he moved to America. In fact, their relationship is so close, that Al is even the godfather to Riley's daughter Hazel. In addition to Young and Kalyan, Breaking Bad's Dean Norris is also part of the cast and he plays Riley and his sister Lizzie's father Art.

By the time Al arrives in the U.S., Riley is already separated from his wife Vanessa (Kelli Goss) who takes care of Hazel. While the two are preparing to get divorced, Al will likely try to get the couple back together for the sake of his goddaughter.

Whether you're a fan of Chuck Lorre's previous work on Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, and Young Sheldon, or have served overseas yourself, we'll show you how to watch the United States of Al from anywhere in the world.

United States of Al: When and where?

United States of Al will premiere on Thursday, April 1 at 8:30pm ET/PT on CBS. The show's first season will feature 13 episodes and new episodes will air at the same time every Thursday.

Watch United States of Al from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch United States of Al in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Chuck Lorre's latest comedy series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee.

