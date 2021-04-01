Chuck Lorre is back with a brand new comedy series on CBS and we have all the details on how you can watch United States of Al on TV or online.
United States of Al, written by David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, tells the story of Marine combat veteran Riley (Parker Young) who is trying to readjust to civilian life in Ohio after serving in Afghanistan. However, he is soon joined by the Afghan interpreter Awalmir (Adhir Kalyan) who served his unit overseas and wants to start a brand new life in America.
During their time at war, Riley and Al quickly became friends which is why Riley offered to take Al in when he moved to America. In fact, their relationship is so close, that Al is even the godfather to Riley's daughter Hazel. In addition to Young and Kalyan, Breaking Bad's Dean Norris is also part of the cast and he plays Riley and his sister Lizzie's father Art.
By the time Al arrives in the U.S., Riley is already separated from his wife Vanessa (Kelli Goss) who takes care of Hazel. While the two are preparing to get divorced, Al will likely try to get the couple back together for the sake of his goddaughter.
Whether you're a fan of Chuck Lorre's previous work on Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, and Young Sheldon, or have served overseas yourself, we'll show you how to watch the United States of Al from anywhere in the world.
United States of Al: When and where?
United States of Al will premiere on Thursday, April 1 at 8:30pm ET/PT on CBS. The show's first season will feature 13 episodes and new episodes will air at the same time every Thursday.
Watch United States of Al from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch United States of Al in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Chuck Lorre's latest comedy series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee.
Looking for cheap VPN options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
How to watch United States of Al in the U.S.
If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch United States of Al every Thursday at 8:30pm ET/PT on CBS. You can also stream the show online on Paramount Plus which costs either $5.99 per month with limited commercials or $9.99 per month with no commercials whatsoever.
Paramount+
You can easily watch United States of Al via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial.
Not interested in signing up for cable or Paramount Plus to watch United States of Al? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to CBS so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to CBS, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to CBS as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- FuboTV - starting at $59.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to CBS as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to CBS and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Watch United States of Al in Canada
Candian viewers with a cable subscription will be able to watch the premiere of United States of Al on Thursday, April 1 at 8:30pm ET/PT on Global. New episodes of the show will air weekly at the same time and you can also stream past episodes of the show online after they air on TV on Global's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
Watch United States of Al in the UK and Australia
As the United States of Al is a brand new show, no networks or streaming services in the UK or Australia have yet to acquire the broadcast rights to show it in either country. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch it early.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.