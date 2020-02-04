UFC 247 will put two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones against as-yet undefeated contender Dominick Reyes. We're still almost a week out from the match, and already the two are throwing shade at one another, with Reyes pre-emptively claiming Jones has never fought anyone as athletic as he is.

In other words, this is one bout that you won't want to miss. And you don't have to. Here's how you can purchase and watch the match on your Apple TV.