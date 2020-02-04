UFC 247 will put two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones against as-yet undefeated contender Dominick Reyes. We're still almost a week out from the match, and already the two are throwing shade at one another, with Reyes pre-emptively claiming Jones has never fought anyone as athletic as he is.
In other words, this is one bout that you won't want to miss. And you don't have to. Here's how you can purchase and watch the match on your Apple TV.
ESPN+
The only way to stream the fight is with an ESPN+ subscription. You'll also need to purchase either the single fight or a bundle to watch it online.
How to watch UFC 247 through ESPN+ on Apple TV
- In the Apple App Store, find and install ESPN: Live Sports & Scores. You can do this remotely or via your Apple TV.
- Start the app, and select Settings.
- Select Subscriptions, and then purchase an ESPN + subscription.
- Follow the instructions to activate your account on a computer or smartphone.
- Go back to Subscriptions, and purchase the pay per view event. You can also purchase it on the ESPN+ website.
How to watch UFC 247 from anywhere with a VPN
In order to get around UFC 247's region locking on your Apple TV, you'll need two things. First, you'll need a VPN. This software will allow you to spoof your location data, fooling the ESPN app into thinking you're logged in from the United States.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch UFC 247. Get in on this deal now!
Second, because you cannot install a VPN directly on your Apple TV, you'll also need to purchase a VPN-capable router. We recommend the Linksys WRT AC3200 which sells for around $250 at Amazon.
Who's fighting in UFC 247?
The following fighters will be at UFC 247:
Early Prelims (4:15 p.m. Eastern)
- Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson
- Andrew Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez
Prelims (8 p.m. Eastern)
- Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo
- Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
- Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams
- Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista
- Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera
Main Card (10 p.m. Eastern)
- Jon Jones (25-1-0) vs. Dominick Reyes (12-0-0)
- Valentina Schevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
- Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige
- Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
