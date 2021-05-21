On the night of their sixth album's debut, Scaled and Icy, Twenty One Pilots is kicking off its latest release with a special, one-night-only livestream event that fans from all around the world will be able to watch from home. The Twenty One Pilots Livestream Experience will feature the first live performances of songs from the new album, though it also promises to showcase songs spanning the band's entire catalog.

Unlike some virtual livestreams over the past year which have been free to watch, this weekend's Twenty One Pilots concert is a ticketed event that you'll have to pay to watch. While it should be available to watch worldwide, we know of a way you can gain access to the show if you notice it's blocked in your area which we'll be discussing below.

What time is the Twenty One Pilots livestream?

The Twenty One Pilots Livestream Experience airs live this Friday, May 21 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. You'll need to buy your ticket first at the official Twenty One Pilots website to gain entry to the show, so be sure to do that early so you don't miss a moment of the show.

Watch Twenty One Pilots Livestream live from anywhere

Get your ticket to the Twenty One Pilots Livestream Experience before it begins at 8pm ET on Friday, May 21 and watch it live from your favorite device. You should be able to watch on your phone, tablet, computer, and other devices that let you log in with the account you made on the Twenty One Pilots site when purchasing your ticket.

