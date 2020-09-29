In-between league fixtures, the round of 16 in the Carabao Cup takes place this week with a number of top Premier League teams still involved in the competition. Today's fixture list sees a North West London derby game take place as Chelsea make the short trip across the capital to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Don't miss a moment with our Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream guide.

Tottenham Hotspur enter the Carabao Cup at this fourth-round stage after its third-round opponents, Leyton Orient, had several players testing positive for COVID-19, ultimately handing a bye to Spurs.

The Lilywhites have had a packed fixture list so far having played three Premier League games — picking up two wins and one draw — as well as despatching two European opponents in the second and third qualifying rounds for the Europa League in between those games. In their last outing, Spurs snatched defeat from the jaws of victory after giving away a 97th-minute penalty in a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle.

Chelsea's start to the season has been mixed. The Pensioners opened their campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory at Brighton, though they were toppled by title-holders Liverpool a week later. In their last outing in the Premier League, Frank Lampard's men made a magnificent recovery in order to secure a point at The Hawthorns after West Brom went 3-0 up within half an hour.

To get to the Carabao Cup round of 16, Chelsea thumped Championship side Barnsley 6-0, though Spurs will pose a much tougher test today. That being said, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has publicly stated that his team will be focusing on Thursday's Europa League qualifying game against Maccabi Haifa rather than today's Carabao Cup game against his former club due to the team's compact schedule.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Tottenham vs Chelsea no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST local time.

That makes it a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:45am AEST start on Wednesday morning.

Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Carabao Cup further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.