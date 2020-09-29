In-between league fixtures, the round of 16 in the Carabao Cup takes place this week with a number of top Premier League teams still involved in the competition. Today's fixture list sees a North West London derby game take place as Chelsea make the short trip across the capital to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Don't miss a moment with our Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream guide.
Tottenham Hotspur enter the Carabao Cup at this fourth-round stage after its third-round opponents, Leyton Orient, had several players testing positive for COVID-19, ultimately handing a bye to Spurs.
The Lilywhites have had a packed fixture list so far having played three Premier League games — picking up two wins and one draw — as well as despatching two European opponents in the second and third qualifying rounds for the Europa League in between those games. In their last outing, Spurs snatched defeat from the jaws of victory after giving away a 97th-minute penalty in a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle.
Chelsea's start to the season has been mixed. The Pensioners opened their campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory at Brighton, though they were toppled by title-holders Liverpool a week later. In their last outing in the Premier League, Frank Lampard's men made a magnificent recovery in order to secure a point at The Hawthorns after West Brom went 3-0 up within half an hour.
To get to the Carabao Cup round of 16, Chelsea thumped Championship side Barnsley 6-0, though Spurs will pose a much tougher test today. That being said, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has publicly stated that his team will be focusing on Thursday's Europa League qualifying game against Maccabi Haifa rather than today's Carabao Cup game against his former club due to the team's compact schedule.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Tottenham vs Chelsea no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Tottenham vs Chelsea: Where and when?
All eyes will be on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST local time.
That makes it a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:45am AEST start on Wednesday morning.
Watch Tottenham vs Chelsea online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Carabao Cup further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to stream Tottenham vs Chelsea live in the UK
Sky Sports has got the broadcast rights to this Carabao Cup game between Tottenham and Chelsea with the game being shown on its Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels and for streaming via its Sky Go app. If you're don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV plan, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to all of Sky's sports channels and coverage of not only the Carabao Cup, but the Premier League, UEFA Nations League games, NFL, select MLS games, and much more.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Tottenham vs Chelsea live in the U.S.
For viewers in the U.S. ESPN+ is the easiest and best way to watch Carabao Cup games including Tottenham vs Chelsea. ESPN holds the exclusive rights for Carabao Cup soccer in the States so should be your go-to place.
How to stream Tottenham vs Chelsea live in Australia
To get your fix of Carabao Cup football Down Under, you'll need to tune in to BeIN Sports. You can subscribe to BeIN Sports Connect for AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 per year and access all of the Carabao Cup fixtures. It comes with a two-week trial, too.
Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to Carabao Cup football among many other sports, competitions, and leagues from AU$25 per month. If there's something else on that service you want to watch, then it might be a better value overall.
How to stream Tottenham vs Chelsea live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Carabao Cup matches in Canada.
The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
