Unlike past seasons that introduced Big Brother fans to an all new cast of players, this season of the show adopted the All-Star format where favorite cast members from previous seasons returned for another shot at winning the half a million dollar grand prize.

For the first time in its 20 year history, Big Brother kicked off its 22nd season with a live two-hour premiere. However, after a grand total of 85 days, Big Brother All-Stars is coming to an end and we have all the details on how you can watch the season 22 finale online or on TV.

Normally Big Brother announces the cast ahead of time but this year to keep up the surprise, the cast of season 22 wasn't revealed until premiere night. This season's Big Brother contestants were all either past winners, former finalists or favorite houseguests from past seasons. As we go into the finale though, Keesha, Nicole A., Janelle, Kaysar, Bayleigh, Ian, Da'vonne, Kevin, David, Dani, Tyler, Memphis and Christmas have all been eliminated with only Enzo Palumbo, Nicole Anthony and Cody Calafiore remaining.

For Enzo, Nicole and Cody, this is familiar territory as Enzoc came in third place in season 12, Cody settled for second place against Derrick Levasseur in season 16 and Nicole won the game when she returned for season 18 after playing with Cody during season 16.

Whether you're rooting for Enzo, Nicole or Cody, we'll show you exactly how to watch the Big Brother All-Sars season 22 finale from anywhere in the world.

Big Brother All-Stars season 22 finale - When and where?

The season 22 finale of Big Brother All-Stars will air on CBS on Wednesday, October 28 at 9pm ET/PT. Just like with previous episodes this season, the finale will run for 44 minutes.

How to watch the Big Brother All-Stars season 22 finale from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the season 22 finale of Big Brother All-Stars in the U.S., Canada and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the final episode in season 22 live when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.