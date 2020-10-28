For the first time in its 20 year history, Big Brother kicked off its 22nd season with a live two-hour premiere. However, after a grand total of 85 days, Big Brother All-Stars is coming to an end and we have all the details on how you can watch the season 22 finale online or on TV.
Unlike past seasons that introduced Big Brother fans to an all new cast of players, this season of the show adopted the All-Star format where favorite cast members from previous seasons returned for another shot at winning the half a million dollar grand prize.
Normally Big Brother announces the cast ahead of time but this year to keep up the surprise, the cast of season 22 wasn't revealed until premiere night. This season's Big Brother contestants were all either past winners, former finalists or favorite houseguests from past seasons. As we go into the finale though, Keesha, Nicole A., Janelle, Kaysar, Bayleigh, Ian, Da'vonne, Kevin, David, Dani, Tyler, Memphis and Christmas have all been eliminated with only Enzo Palumbo, Nicole Anthony and Cody Calafiore remaining.
For Enzo, Nicole and Cody, this is familiar territory as Enzoc came in third place in season 12, Cody settled for second place against Derrick Levasseur in season 16 and Nicole won the game when she returned for season 18 after playing with Cody during season 16.
Whether you're rooting for Enzo, Nicole or Cody, we'll show you exactly how to watch the Big Brother All-Sars season 22 finale from anywhere in the world.
Big Brother All-Stars season 22 finale - When and where?
The season 22 finale of Big Brother All-Stars will air on CBS on Wednesday, October 28 at 9pm ET/PT. Just like with previous episodes this season, the finale will run for 44 minutes.
How to watch the Big Brother All-Stars season 22 finale from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch the season 22 finale of Big Brother All-Stars in the U.S., Canada and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the final episode in season 22 live when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Big Brother All-Stars. Get in on this deal now!
Watch the Big Brother All-Stars season 22 finale in the U.S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch the season 22 finale of Big Brother All-Stars when it airs on Wednesday, October 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. You can also watch the show online but you will need to sign up for CBS All Access to do so. The service costs $5.99 per month with commercials or $9.99 per month commercial-free.
Not interested in signing up for cable or for CBS All Access just to watch the Big Brother All-Stars finale? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to CBS so you can watch the final episode of season 22 of the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to CBS, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to CBS as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- FuboTV - starting at $59.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to CBS as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to CBS and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Get a Big Brother All-Stars season 22 finale live stream in Canada
Canadian viewers with a cable subscription will be able to watch the season 22 finale of Big Brother All-Stars on Global TV on Wednesday, October 28 at 8pm ET/PT as the network airs the show at the same time as its broadcast in the U.S. You can also stream past episodes of the show online on Global TV's website but you will need to enter the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
How to watch the Big Brother All-Stars season 22 finale in the UK and Australia
If you want to watch the season 22 finale of Big Brother All-Stars in the UK or Australia, you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above as the US version of the show is not shown on TV or available to stream online in either country.
