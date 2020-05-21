With all the usual live events and games cancelled for the time being, sports fans are clamoring for a great match and Turner Sports is about to provide with a live golf competition and charity event starring a few of the most well-known athletes in the world. Headlined by golf icons Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the game will also feature two of the NFL's greatest players in history: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Woods and Manning will go head-to-head against Mickelson and Brady in a Best Ball format on the front nine and a Modified Alternate Shot format on the back nine. Along the way, there will also be a few on-course challenges to help raise funds for charity. WarnerMedia and the golfers will collectively make a donation of $10 million to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts with donations sent to several national and local beneficiaries, including DirectRelief.org, the American Red Cross, Save Small Business, and the ALL IN Challenge.

The Match: Champions for Charity: When & where Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity airs live this Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. EST. You'll be able to watch or stream the show on various channels including TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN. If you don't currently have access to watch any of these channels at home already, we'll get into which streaming services you should sign up for below. This competition will be a bit different than most as there won't even be spectators for the match. Plus, each player will have an open mic throughout the entire competition, allowing them to communicate directly with other golfers and broadcast commentators. Live stream The Match: Champions for Charity in the U.S. There are several channels planning to air the upcoming Champions for Charity event live, though if you don't currently have a cable subscription you might be out of luck. Thankfully, there are plenty of streaming services offering live access to TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN, including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, and more. Sling TV should be the first service you try out. It's one of the most affordable streaming services out there right now, especially with its latest deal that can get you an entire month of service along with premium channel access to Showtime and Starz for only $20! The base Sling plan usually costs $30 per month, still making it one of the least expensive ways to stream The Match live on a myriad of devices.

Meanwhile, Hulu with Live TV is another option. While Hulu's base plan priced at $5.99/month doesn't offer live TV streaming channels, Hulu with Live TV plans do. Starting at $55 per month, you can start watching channels like TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN, and more on any devices the app is available on. Hulu also offers a free 7-day trial so you can watch the event live without even paying a cent to join!

How to watch The Match: Champions for Charity live from anywhere The options listed above make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch the The Match: Champions for Charity, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the game. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.

