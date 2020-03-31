Despite being released on Netflix earlier this month, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has already taken the internet by storm and for good reason as you've never seen a documentary quite like this. Tiger King is a new Netflix documentary series created by co-directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode. The two began filming a feature documentary on big cat conservationists and collectors in America which quickly evolved into something completely different once they started to explore the day-to-day lives of the people involved.

While the show features a bizarre cast of characters, who we're introduced to throughout its seven episodes, Joe Exotic takes the cake. The Tiger King himself is the founder and owner of the G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. In addition to his claim of being the biggest tiger breeder in America, Joe Exotic is also a country musician, a former presidential candidate, a YouTuber and now a convicted criminal. The Tiger King documentary series follows the escapades of Joe Exotic and his staff at the animal park but a large portion of the show is dedicated to his long standing feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin. All of the big cat keepers hate Baskin as she wants to free their animals from a life of cruelty but Joe Exotic despises her the most. We won't go further into the details as we don't want to spoil the story but as the title suggests there is plenty of murder, mayhem and madness to go around. Keep reading to find out how to stream the new limited series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness online from anywhere in the world. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: Where and when? Unlike other streaming services such as Disney+ or HBO Now which release new episodes on a weekly basis, Netflix understands that its viewers like to binge watch its content which is why it continues to release multiple episodes at once. The entire Tiger King limited series is available to watch on Netflix now and since it's a Netflix Original, you can watch it in every country where the streaming service is currently available. Watch Tiger King from outside your country You'll find all the details on how to watch Tiger King: Murder, Mayehm and Madness in the US, Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Netflix's latest true-crime documentary when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

