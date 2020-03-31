Despite being released on Netflix earlier this month, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has already taken the internet by storm and for good reason as you've never seen a documentary quite like this.
Tiger King is a new Netflix documentary series created by co-directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode. The two began filming a feature documentary on big cat conservationists and collectors in America which quickly evolved into something completely different once they started to explore the day-to-day lives of the people involved.
While the show features a bizarre cast of characters, who we're introduced to throughout its seven episodes, Joe Exotic takes the cake. The Tiger King himself is the founder and owner of the G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. In addition to his claim of being the biggest tiger breeder in America, Joe Exotic is also a country musician, a former presidential candidate, a YouTuber and now a convicted criminal.
The Tiger King documentary series follows the escapades of Joe Exotic and his staff at the animal park but a large portion of the show is dedicated to his long standing feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin. All of the big cat keepers hate Baskin as she wants to free their animals from a life of cruelty but Joe Exotic despises her the most. We won't go further into the details as we don't want to spoil the story but as the title suggests there is plenty of murder, mayhem and madness to go around.
Keep reading to find out how to stream the new limited series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness online from anywhere in the world.
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness: Where and when?
Unlike other streaming services such as Disney+ or HBO Now which release new episodes on a weekly basis, Netflix understands that its viewers like to binge watch its content which is why it continues to release multiple episodes at once. The entire Tiger King limited series is available to watch on Netflix now and since it's a Netflix Original, you can watch it in every country where the streaming service is currently available.
Watch Tiger King from outside your country
You'll find all the details on how to watch Tiger King: Murder, Mayehm and Madness in the US, Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Netflix's latest true-crime documentary when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
Even though Tiger King streams just about everywhere via Netflix, you may still find a VPN useful to access the show. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Tiger King in the U.S. exclusively on Netflix
If you live in the U.S. and have a Netflix subscription, you can start watching all seven episodes of Tiger King right now. If you're not yet a subscriber though, you'll have to sign up to do so but thankfully the service gives you a great deal of content to watch for the price with new movies and shows arriving every month.
Netflix's Basic plan costs just $8.99 per month but you can only watch on one screen at a time and you won't be able to watch TV shows or movies in HD. The service's Standard plan costs $12.99 per month but it allows you to watch HD content on two screens simultaneously. If you have multiple TVs in your house or a big family, then Netflix's Premium plan for $15.99 may be for you as you can watch on four screens simultaneously and you have the option to watch content in 4K. It's also worth noting that Netflix does offer a 30 day free trial if you want to test it out for yourself to see what Tiger King is all about.
Want to see even more of the Tiger King? You're in luck as Joe Exotic has his own YouTube channel called JoeExoticTV.
Live stream Tiger King in Canada
Candian Netflix subscribers can also stream Tiger King using the service right now. If you're not a subscriber though, the Basic plan costs $9.99 per month, the Standard plan costs $13.99 per month and the Premium plan costs $16.99 per month. Although the prices are a bit different, the same limitations and features still apply. Basic won't allow you to watch HD content while Standard will and Premium is the only plan that will let you watch Tiger King in 4K. A 30 day free trial to Netflix is also available in Canada.
How to stream Tiger King in the UK
If you live in the UK and want to watch Tiger King, then Netflix is still your only option to do so. Once again regional subscription prices are a bit different but the features and limitations remain the same. In the UK, the Basic plan costs £5.99 per month, the Standard plan costs £8.99 per month and the Premium plan costs £11.99 per month.
Don't want to sign up for Netflix but still want to see what all the fuss is about? UK viewers can watch Louis Theroux's documentary America's Most Dangerous Pets which features Joe Exotic himself for free on BBC iPlayer right now.
Live stream Tiger King in Australia
As is the case in the US, Canada and the UK, Tiger King is available to stream right now on Netflix in Australia. If you're already a subscriber, then you're good to go but if you haven't signed up for Netflix yet here are all the details you need to know. The features and limitations are the same in Australia but the prices are higher. The service's Basic plan costs AUD $9.99 per month, the Standard plan costs AUD $13.99 per month and the Premium plan costs AUD $19.99 per month.
Other shows to watch after you finish Tiger King
Whether you've already finished Tiger King, or know you'll want something else to watch once it's done, we've rounded up a few other great options to consider binging after. Check out the list below for an overview of some of the best options.
Blackfish
This documentary is streaming on Hulu and follows killer whales. Blackfish has famously caused a decline in attendance at SeaWorld parks and even influenced a change to the ending of Pixar's Finding Dory movie.
Project Nim
This documentary follows Nim, the chimpanzee who was part of the 1970s experiment to see if the ape could learn to talk in a language that was communicate to him by the people around it while being nurtured like a child. During the film, Nim's instincts take over and humans around fail to help and protect him.
Stream Project Nim on Prime Video now
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.