Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is set to be the focus of PlayStation's next State of Play livestream airing on April 29. Insomniac's upcoming platformer is expected to release on June 11, so this serves as a nice way to hype up the fans beforehand. Rift Apart will be one of the first AAA PlayStation exclusives to release this year.

You'll be able to tune in on Thursday, April 29 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT through PlayStation's official Twitch and YouTube channels. While we don't know what other games will show up, Sony revealed that we'll be getting 15 minutes of new gameplay from Rift Apart on PS5.

Earlier today, we finally learned the name of the female Lombax that's been seen in multiple trailers, including the newest that released this morning. Rivet appears to be a dimensional counterpart to Ratchet. In her resistance work against Doctor Nefarious, she'll team up with Ratchet and Clank at some point.

Insomniac's surely hoping that Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will end up becoming one of the best PS5 games, and judging from the trailers, it has a lot going for it. The PS5's lightning-fast SSD loads in new worlds nearly instantaneously, and the graphics are looking sharp.

Though Sony's bringing several of its upcoming games to PS4 along with PS5, Rift Apart will be a next-gen (current-gen?) exclusive. It will feature a 60FPS mode and a 4K mode for those who prefer performance or resolution.