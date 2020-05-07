Fans of Rick and Morty have a whole new show to check out from series co-creator Justin Roiland. The new animated sitcom Solar Opposites centers on a family of aliens who've been sent to find and conquer another world after their own planet is destroyed by an asteroid. Tagging along is Pupa, a comical, blob-like supercomputer whose ultimate goal is to rule the planet — if the aliens can fit into human society on earth long enough, that is.
Similar to shows like Rick and Morty or South Park, Solar Opposites is intended for adult audiences and littered with content that's inappropriate for the little ones. However, if you're a fan of these animated adult sitcoms, there's a good chance Solar Opposites will be right at home in your watchlist.
Solar Opposites: When & where
Solar Opposites premieres exclusively on Hulu on Friday, May 8. You won't have to wait to watch any of the episodes either, as all eight episodes of season 1 will be released that same day. Hulu generally releases its original series at 3a.m. EST / midnight PST.
Best of all, Solar Opposites has already been renewed for a second season so it's safe to get hooked, though there's no word on when season 2 will be airing just yet.
How to watch Solar Opposites in the U.S.
Solar Opposites is a Hulu original series, so you'll need a Hulu account if you want to binge-watch the show. Luckily, Hulu is one of the most affordable streaming services with plans starting as low as $5.99 per month. Plus, with its free one-month trial, you can start your Hulu membership for free and watch all of Solar Opposites before paying a cent. That gives you plenty of time to stream more shows and decide whether you want to keep your subscription live once the trial ends.
How to watch Solar Opposites live from anywhere
If you're already in the U.S., you shouldn't have much trouble watching Solar Opposites on Hulu, and the 30-day trial makes it free even if you're not currently a member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching Solar Opposites will be a bit difficult as there aren't any other sites to stream it on just yet. Luckily, a VPN will help you access Hulu no matter where you are so you can watch the show the same day it airs.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?
