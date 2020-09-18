"Songs From The Big Green Barn" is set to take place at Sheryl's "Big Green Barn" and will feature two distinct performances. The first will feature Sheryl outside for a fully electric performance, while the second "inside" show will be stripped down and acoustic. As livestreams improve, the costs will increase as well. This is a ticketed event which allows you to pay for either show or both for a slight discount. Both shows offer tickets for $19.99 each, or you can purchase a ticket to both performances for $34.99.

Amidst a tumultuous year, music can keep spirits high and stress-free. Though many concert venues have closed indefinitely, musicians are saying "the show must go on" and rather than taking their show on the road, they're taking it onto the internet instead. Sheryl Crow is one of the latest artists to make the jump and provide a fully produced, concert-length live performance virtually to fans across the globe. In fact, she'll be offering two performances for two chances to see her perform.

Sheryl Crow "Songs From The Big Green Barn" live: When and where

The Sheryl Crow "Songs From The Big Green Barn" virtual concert has two performances. The outside electric show begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Friday, September 18. The inside acoustic show begins the following day on Saturday, September 19 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Make sure you purchase your ticket beforehand so you're prepared to watch once the show begins. While the concert is available to stream worldwide, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.

How to watch Sheryl Crow "Songs From The Big Green Barn" live stream

The Sheryl Crow concert doesn't require any special software to watch. However, you will need a high speed mobile or internet connection to have the best experience while watching. The show will be available to watch live on your phone or your computer. Check your order details after purchasing your ticket for more information on how to access the stream.

The Sheryl Crow concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.