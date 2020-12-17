Sheffield United are still searching for their first win of the 2020/21 season and sit rock-bottom in the Premier League with just one point. That sole point came from a home draw against newly-promoted Fulham.

Considering The Blades finished last season in ninth and were chasing Champions League spots at one point, their early performances this season will come as a disappointment both to manager Chris Wilder and fans.

Manchester United have had better form so far in this league campaign and currently reside in ninth place with 20 points. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games and are just a few points off the current race for Champions League places.

Though their league form has been on the up, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and co. will have been disappointed to not escape their Champions League group after a defeat at RB Leipzig last week. After a tough Manchester derby at the weekend resulting in a 0-0 draw, today's fixture appears to be the perfect opportunity to bounce back from that European elimination.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Bramall Lane on Thursday for this match. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT local time.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 7am AEDT start on Friday morning.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Sheffield United vs Manchester United game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to stream Sheffield United vs Manchester United live in the UK for FREE

Amazon Prime Video has got the live broadcasting rights to this Premier League game between Sheffield United and Manchester United. If you're already a Prime member, you'll be able to access the game at no extra cost via the Prime Video app or website.

If you're not already signed up with Prime, you can start your free 30-day trial to get access to this game and the rest of Amazon's exclusive Premier League coverage, as well as expedited delivery, members-only deals, Prime Music, and many more benefits.

How to stream Sheffield United vs Manchester United live in the U.S.

The most robust 2020/21 Premier League coverage in the U.S. will be offered by NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Of the 380 total fixtures, more than 175 will be exclusively shown on Peacock with the remaining games on NBCSN and other NBC channels. Liverpool vs Tottenham is being shown on NBCSN.

For streaming, your best ways to access the Sheffield United vs Manchester United is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.

If you're outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC's coverage, you can use a VPN as mentioned above to watch the same feed you would from home.

How to stream Sheffield United vs Manchester United live in Australia

Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live Down Under – including Sheffield United vs Manchester United. The game kicks off at 1:30am AEST.

It's available for streaming via the Optus Sport mobile, PC, or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to stream Sheffield United vs Manchester United live in Canada

Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches in Canada.

The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

