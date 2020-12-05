Mendes only recently unveiled his partnership with Netflix which kicked off with the release of the documentary "In Wonder" and the concert film "Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert". Now fans will get the chance to see the singer performing music from his new album for the first time ever. And unlike recent livestream concerts by stars like Dua Lipa and Niall Horan, this event is completely free to watch and will be streaming worldwide on YouTube.

Following Friday's release of his fourth album, Wonder, Shawn Mendes is partnering with American Express to bring fans a live, virtual benefit concert. "Wonder: The Experience" will take a storyteller approach, mixing performances of newly released songs with stories from the making of the album, all while raising funds for his charity The Shawn Mendes Foundation which seeks to support and amplify the voices of young leaders around the world.

Shawn Mendes 'Wonder: The Experience': When and where

Wonder: The Experience airs live on YouTube at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 6. The stream is intended for fans worldwide, so you shouldn't have any trouble accessing the livestream. However, we've embedded the YouTube livestream above so you can test whether you can access the show. If it's unavailable in your area for some reason, you'll want to look into a VPN service to unlock the livestream. Luckily, there are a ton of stellar VPN services to choose from.

How to watch Shawn Mendes 'Wonder: The Experience' live stream

VPN services can be used on all of your devices, which means once you're a member, you can unblock access to watch the concert on your phone, tablet, or computer. ExpressVPN is one of our favorites if you're not sure which to choose.