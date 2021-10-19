After appearing on The Bachelor earlier this year and finishing as the runner-up, Michelle Young is ready to fall in love and find the man of her dreams and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes from season 18 of The Bachelorette from anywhere in the world.

During season 25 of The Bachelor, fans fell in love with Katie Thurston and Michelle Young who were both vying for the heart of 28-year-old Matt James. While Katie Thurston went on to be The Bachelorette in the show's last season, this time around Young will have her pick from 30 eligible bachelors.

Young grew up in Minnesota and went onto play Division I basketball at Bradley University before graduating with a degree in elementary education and going on to begin her career as an elementary school teacher. Despite entering The Bachelor during the third week of the competition, Young made it to the final two before being rejected by James in favor of fellow contestant Rachel Kirkconnell.

As was the case last season, former Bachelorettes Tyshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will return as co-hosts this season after taking over for longtime host of the show Chris Harrison last year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC is currently looking for a permanent host for the show who will likely take over the role beginning next year.

Although this season of The Bachelorette began filming at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California, later episodes will move to Young's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota from Hometown Dates. This season's overnight dates and final rose ceremony will take place in Punta de Mita, Mexico.

Whether you've been watching the show since it first debuted in 2003 or are a fan of Michelle Young from her time on The Bachelor, we'll show you exactly how to watch season 18 of The Bachelorette from anywhere in the world.

The Bachelorette - When and where?

Season 18 of The Bachelorette will premiere on Tuesday, October 19 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. New episodes will air weekly at the same time each Tuesday and if this season is anything like the last one, there will be a total of ten episodes.

How to watch The Bachelorette in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription or even a digital antenna, you'll be able to watch new episodes of The Bachelorette every Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. You can also stream the show online the day after new episodes air on TV on both ABC's website and on Hulu.

Don't want to sign up for an expensive cable TV package just to watch the latest season of The Bachelorette? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to ABC so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ABC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ABC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to ABC and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to ABC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Live stream The Bachelorette in Canada

Fans of The Bachelorette in Canada will be able to watch new episodes of the show every Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT on Citytv. Just like in the U.S., you'll be able to watch new episodes the day after they premiere on Citytv's website but you will need to sign in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Watch The Bachelorette in the UK

While no official broadcast option has yet to be announced for season 18 of The Bachelorette in the UK, the show will likely be available to watch on the reality TV streaming service Hayu as it carriers ABC's other popular reality dating TV show, The Bachelor. Until then, you can always grab a VPN and follow the instructions below to watch the latest season of The Bachelorette early in the UK.

Get a live stream of The Bachelorette in Australia

Unfortunately for fans of the American version of The Bachelorette in Australia, no TV stations or streaming services have yet to purchase the rights to the latest season of the show. This means that you'll also need to grab a VPN and follow the instructions below to watch it in Australia.

Watch The Bachelorette from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch The Bachelorette in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the reality dating show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.