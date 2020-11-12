As was the case with other shows this year, season 16 of Grey's Anatomy was cut short as a result of the pandemic when ABC suspended filming in mid-March and later shut down production entirely. The show's cast was only able to film 21 of last season's 25 episodes which is why season 17 will tell some of the stories that were originally planned for last season.

Grey's Anatomy is returning to ABC this week after the series' longest hiatus in its 15 year history and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the medical drama online or on TV.

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat as the season 17 premiere titled "All Tomorrow's Parties" will actually be a two-hour crossover with ABC's Station 19. While Grey's Anatomy tells the story of Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, and the other doctors, nurses and residents at Seattle Grace Hospital, the spin-off series Station 19 follows a group of firefighters from the Seattle Fire Department. The crossover episode will see the cast of both shows tackle the coronavirus as Grey's Anatomy is in a unique position to give viewers a first-hand look at what frontline medical workers faced during the early stages of the pandemic.

According to executive producer of Grey's Anatomy Krista Vernoff, the show's writers didn't want to include the pandemic initially as they believed viewers were tired of hearing about Covid-19. However, Vernoff eventually changed her mind as she felt it would be irresponsible for the long-running medical show to ignore the biggest medical story of the century. Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy also won't be picking up where season 16 left off and instead the new season will start about a month and a half into the pandemic.

In addition to Covid-19, Grey's Anatomy fans will also get to see Andrew DeLuca's bipolar disorder explored further, a love triangle between Dr. Grey, DeLuca and Cormac Hayes as well as how Owen and Teddy's relationship is faring after Owen discovered what happened between his fiance and Tom Koracick.

Whether you're a long time fan of the show or just want to see how the staff at Seattle Grace Hospital dealt with the pandemic, we'll show you how to watch season 17 of Grey's Anatomy from anywhere in the world.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 - When and where?

Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere on ABC with a two-hour episode on Thursday, November 12 at 9pm ET/PT. In addition to being the season premiere, this episode will also be a crossover with the network's Grey's Anatomy spin-off series Station 19.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Grey's Anatomy in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

