Grey's Anatomy is returning to ABC this week after the series' longest hiatus in its 15 year history and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the medical drama online or on TV.
As was the case with other shows this year, season 16 of Grey's Anatomy was cut short as a result of the pandemic when ABC suspended filming in mid-March and later shut down production entirely. The show's cast was only able to film 21 of last season's 25 episodes which is why season 17 will tell some of the stories that were originally planned for last season.
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat as the season 17 premiere titled "All Tomorrow's Parties" will actually be a two-hour crossover with ABC's Station 19. While Grey's Anatomy tells the story of Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, and the other doctors, nurses and residents at Seattle Grace Hospital, the spin-off series Station 19 follows a group of firefighters from the Seattle Fire Department. The crossover episode will see the cast of both shows tackle the coronavirus as Grey's Anatomy is in a unique position to give viewers a first-hand look at what frontline medical workers faced during the early stages of the pandemic.
According to executive producer of Grey's Anatomy Krista Vernoff, the show's writers didn't want to include the pandemic initially as they believed viewers were tired of hearing about Covid-19. However, Vernoff eventually changed her mind as she felt it would be irresponsible for the long-running medical show to ignore the biggest medical story of the century. Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy also won't be picking up where season 16 left off and instead the new season will start about a month and a half into the pandemic.
In addition to Covid-19, Grey's Anatomy fans will also get to see Andrew DeLuca's bipolar disorder explored further, a love triangle between Dr. Grey, DeLuca and Cormac Hayes as well as how Owen and Teddy's relationship is faring after Owen discovered what happened between his fiance and Tom Koracick.
Whether you're a long time fan of the show or just want to see how the staff at Seattle Grace Hospital dealt with the pandemic, we'll show you how to watch season 17 of Grey's Anatomy from anywhere in the world.
Grey's Anatomy Season 17 - When and where?
Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere on ABC with a two-hour episode on Thursday, November 12 at 9pm ET/PT. In addition to being the season premiere, this episode will also be a crossover with the network's Grey's Anatomy spin-off series Station 19.
How to watch Grey's Anatomy from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Grey's Anatomy in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Grey's Anatomy. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Grey's Anatomy in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have cable, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT on ABC. You can also watch the show online on ABC's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so and new episodes will be made available the day after they air on TV.
Don't want to sign up for an expensive cable TV package just to watch the latest season of Grey's Anatomy? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to ABC so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ABC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ABC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ABC you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to ABC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Live stream Grey's Anatomy in Canada for free
Canadian fans of Grey's Anatomy will be able to watch new episodes of the show on CTV beginning on Thursday, November 12 at 9pm ET/PT. You can also stream new episodes of the show after they air on CTV's online platform for free if you're currently in Canada.
Get a Grey's Anatomy live stream in the UK
Unfortunately for UK viewers, Sky Witness just aired season 16 of Grey's Anatomy back in April so you'll likely have to wait for season 17 of the show to finish airing in the US before it comes to the UK. In the meantime though, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch the latest season of Grey's Anatomy early in the UK.
Watch Grey's Anatomy in Australia for free
As is the case in the UK, Australia is also a bit behind when it comes to the latest season of Grey's Anatomy. 7plus recently finished airing season 16 of the show, so the network likely won't show the latest season of Grey's Anatomy until it finishes airing in the US. While you won't be able to watch season 17 of the show right now, you can watch past episodes from seasons 16 and 15 on 7plus's website for free right now. If you just can't wait to watch the latest episodes of Grey's Anatomy, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch season 17 early in Australia.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.