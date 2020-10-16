Get ready to hear some pitches for wacky products as well as some rather good ones as Shark Tank is returning for its 12th season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the show online or on TV.
Shark Tank first premiered in the US back in 2009 but the business reality TV series is based on the format of the UK series Dragon's Den which debuted in 2005. However, Dragon's Den is actually a spin-off of the Japanese show The Tigers of Money.
In each episode of Shark Tank, four different entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of venture capitalists (known as the Sharks) with the hope of securing financing from them. However, before pitching their ideas, the entrepreneurs have already named a specific amount of money they wish to get as well as a percentage of their business that they're willing to sell to the investors. If the Sharks like an idea, they will negotiate with the entrepreneurs as well as with each other for a percentage of the business.
Just as Love Island did earlier this year, Shark Tank also decided to relocate from its usual home in Culver City, California to Las Vegas in order to shoot its latest season during the pandemic. Shark Tank took multiple precautions to prevent its crew, the Sharks and the contestants from contracting Covid-19 and all of season 12 was filmed inside a "quarantine bubble" over the summer at the Veneitian hotel.
Celebrity keynote speaker Kevin O'Leary will once again be returning to judge the entrepreneurs' business ideas along with Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec. Guest Sharks, which were first introduced in season 7, will also be returning and Kendra Scott, Alex Rodriguez and Daniel Lubetzky will all be making an appearance this season.
Whether you're a long-time fan of the show or an entrepreneur looking for tips on how to pitch your own business ideas, we'll show you exactly how to watch season 12 of Shark Tank online from anywhere in the world.
Shark Tank - Where and when?
Season 12 of Shark Tank will premiere on ABC on Friday, October 16 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes of the show will air at the same time every week and if this season is anything like the last few, there will likely be a total of 24 episodes in season 12.
How to watch Shark Tank from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Shark Tank in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Shark Tank in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Shark Tank on ABC every Friday at 8pm ET/PT. You can also watch the show online on ABC's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so and new episodes will be made available the day after they air on TV.
Don't want to sign up for an expensive cable TV package just to watch the latest season of Shark Tank? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to ABC so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ABC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ABC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ABC you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to ABC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Live stream Shark Tank in Canada
Canadian fans of Shark Tank will be able to watch new episodes of the show on CTV at 8pm ET/PT beginning on Friday, October 16. You can also stream the show online via CTV's website or by downloading the CTV app.
Watch Shark Tank in the UK and Australia
Unfortunately for fans of the US version of Shark Tank in the UK and Australia, it looks like you'll have to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch season 12 of the show. However, it will likely come to Amazon Prime or another streaming service once it airs in the US.
