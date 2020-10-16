Shark Tank first premiered in the US back in 2009 but the business reality TV series is based on the format of the UK series Dragon's Den which debuted in 2005. However, Dragon's Den is actually a spin-off of the Japanese show The Tigers of Money.

Get ready to hear some pitches for wacky products as well as some rather good ones as Shark Tank is returning for its 12th season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the show online or on TV.

In each episode of Shark Tank, four different entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of venture capitalists (known as the Sharks) with the hope of securing financing from them. However, before pitching their ideas, the entrepreneurs have already named a specific amount of money they wish to get as well as a percentage of their business that they're willing to sell to the investors. If the Sharks like an idea, they will negotiate with the entrepreneurs as well as with each other for a percentage of the business.

Just as Love Island did earlier this year, Shark Tank also decided to relocate from its usual home in Culver City, California to Las Vegas in order to shoot its latest season during the pandemic. Shark Tank took multiple precautions to prevent its crew, the Sharks and the contestants from contracting Covid-19 and all of season 12 was filmed inside a "quarantine bubble" over the summer at the Veneitian hotel.

Celebrity keynote speaker Kevin O'Leary will once again be returning to judge the entrepreneurs' business ideas along with Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec. Guest Sharks, which were first introduced in season 7, will also be returning and Kendra Scott, Alex Rodriguez and Daniel Lubetzky will all be making an appearance this season.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the show or an entrepreneur looking for tips on how to pitch your own business ideas, we'll show you exactly how to watch season 12 of Shark Tank online from anywhere in the world.

Shark Tank - Where and when?

Season 12 of Shark Tank will premiere on ABC on Friday, October 16 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes of the show will air at the same time every week and if this season is anything like the last few, there will likely be a total of 24 episodes in season 12.

How to watch Shark Tank from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Shark Tank in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

