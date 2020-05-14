Everyone's favorite mystery-solving Great Dane is back in his biggest animated adventure yet, Scoob! It's been over 15 years since Scooby-Doo was last featured on the big screen, and while Scoob! was originally set for a theatrical release on May 15 this year, the closing of movie theaters worldwide has led Warner Brothers to digitally release the film instead on that same day via retailers like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV/iTunes.
Though Scoob! will be following in the footsteps of another animated movie which skipped theaters altogether — Trolls: World Tour — it will be available for purchase rather than just as a digital rental, giving your kids the option to rewatch the film whenever they want.
Scoob! is a reboot of the Scooby-Doo film series and designed to be the first in a series of films. Along with Frank Welker as Scooby (originally the voice of Fred), the film features the vocal talents of celebrities such as Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong, and Tracy Morgan.
The Scoob.Movie website has even released a free party pack PDF for kids to download and print out, filled with 44 pages of coloring pages, games, and fun activities to get them excited for the big release.
Where to watch Scoob in the U.S.
The new Scooby-Doo movie Scoob! is available at nearly all major digital film retailers, including Apple TV/iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, and Google Play for $24.99. Most retailers offer the film in 4K, as well as HD and SD. Right now, there aren't any special deals or discounts to be scored on the film's purchase, so you'll find it priced at $24.99 anywhere you shop.
There are a few bonuses to snag if you shop at Microsoft or FandangoNow. Microsoft is bundling in three classic episodes of Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? with the purchase at no additional cost, while FandangoNow offers a promotional code for 50% off hundreds of family films when you pre-order the movie.
