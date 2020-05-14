Though Scoob! will be following in the footsteps of another animated movie which skipped theaters altogether — Trolls: World Tour — it will be available for purchase rather than just as a digital rental, giving your kids the option to rewatch the film whenever they want.

Everyone's favorite mystery-solving Great Dane is back in his biggest animated adventure yet, Scoob! It's been over 15 years since Scooby-Doo was last featured on the big screen, and while Scoob! was originally set for a theatrical release on May 15 this year, the closing of movie theaters worldwide has led Warner Brothers to digitally release the film instead on that same day via retailers like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV/iTunes.

Scoob! is a reboot of the Scooby-Doo film series and designed to be the first in a series of films. Along with Frank Welker as Scooby (originally the voice of Fred), the film features the vocal talents of celebrities such as Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong, and Tracy Morgan.

The Scoob.Movie website has even released a free party pack PDF for kids to download and print out, filled with 44 pages of coloring pages, games, and fun activities to get them excited for the big release.

Watch Scoob online from anywhere

If you're out of the country and looking to watch the new movie while you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs provide you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web, and they're easy to use too. There are a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee.

Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.