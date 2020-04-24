RuPaul is about to put a whole new spin on the drag race you know and love. Beginning tonight, April 24 on VH1, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is set to premiere the first of a four-part spin-off series of the popular competition show. However, this time, it won't be just anyone struttin' their stuff down the runway.

Celebrities from TV, music, and more will be making their drag debut, but you'll have to watch to see who shows up. Each episode will feature three celebries undergoing a drag transformation, mentored by some of your favorite Drag Race alumni. As of now, only Nico Tortorella from Lifetime's Younger has been announced as a guest celeb, with Bob The Drag Queen, Monét X Change and Trixie Mattel set to be mentors during the first episode.

RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race: When & where

This new spin-off mini-series airs on Friday nights, and will make its debut on April 24 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern. The show airs on VH1 and will only be four episodes long, so don't miss the chance to catch them live!

How to watch RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race from anywhere

As of right now, this new RuPaul show will only air in the U.S. — but that doesn't mean you can't tune in and watch it from anywhere. Luckily, using a VPN makes it really easy to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?

Here are some more options that are on sale right now.