Since 2007, this duo of inventors has been filling everyone's hearts with summer joy. From building a rocket or fighting a mummy, Phineas and Ferb have been able to create these great adventures, and they can also get rid of them before Candace can ever show their mom. While all this is happening, their "pet" platypus Perry is determined to take down the evil Doctor Doofenshmirtz without revealing his identity. This story is about to take off, literally, when Candace accidentally gets herself and Vanessa Doofenshmirtz stuck in a rocket and shot to space. Now, Phineas and Ferb have to team up with their friends and the evil doctor so they can save them both. It's going to be a long yet good ride, even if Perry isn't so keen on letting the doctor out of his sights.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe - When and where? This new film will be released on August 28th, 2020 at midnight in your respective area. It will be available for streaming on Disney+, so you can watch it as many times as you wish. This means you'll have access on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, TV, and anywhere you can stream this service. What else does Disney+ offer? Disney+ is now the home for all the Phineas and Ferb shows, as well as the 2015 movie Across the Second Dimension. There are also Star Wars and Marvel crossovers for the show, and you can catch your other Disney favorites on the service. This service has shows like Kim Possible and and The Proud Family that are similar to this classic show.

