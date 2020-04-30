Parks and Rec is returning to the air five years after the show's finale for a new 30-minute reunion special tonight, April 30. We have all the details on how you can watch the original cast return on TV or online tonight. Staying connected with family and friends is more important than ever during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and that is exactly what Pawnee's most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope will be trying to do in the new reunion special. It will be a must-watch event for anyone who enjoyed the series. In addition to Amy Poehler, all of the show's original cast including Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, and Retta will return along with a few special guest stars from the Parks & Rec universe. The whole cast has filmed the episode from the comfort of thir own homes.

If the news that the show is returning for a special reunion episode isn't enough, it will also help raise funds for Feeding America's Covid-19 Response Fund. State Farm, Subaru of America and NBC will be making a total of $500,000 in matching donations to raise money for the cause. Whether you're long-time fan of Parks and Recreation or are just looking for something to watch while under lockdown, we'll show you exactly how to watch the show's reunion special from anywhere in the world. Parks and Recreation reunion special - Where and when? The new Parks and Recreation reunion special will air on NBC at 8:30pm ET/PT today, April 30. The special will run for 30 minutes and feature all of the hit show's original characters. Watch the Parks and Recreation reunion special from anywhere You'll find all the details on how to watch the Parks and Recreation reunion special in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling abroad or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch it.That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch the Parks and Recreation reunion special in the US Parks & Rec fans in the U.S. can watch the new reunion special as it airs on NBC at 8:30 p.m. Eastern / Pacific on Thursday, April 30. If you're already a cable subscriber or have an over-the-air antenna you'll likely already have access to NBC. You can also stream the show online on NBC's website but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider to do so. If you have already cut the cord, there are a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to NBC so you can watch the Parks and Recreation reunion special. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you. Hulu with Live TV - $55 per month - As well as giving you access to NBC, the service includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $20 for first month - In order to get access to NBC, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

fuboTV - $54.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes NBC as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.

YouTube TV - $49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

Live stream the Parks and Recreation reunion special in the UK, Canada and Australia Unfortunately, it looks like the Parks and Recreation reunion special will only be broadcast in the U.S. which is a real shame for the rest of the show's fans in lockdown in various other parts of the world. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch it outside of the U.S. Stream all of Parks and Recreation online If watching the Parks and Recreation reunion special has rekindled your interest in the show or you haven't finished watching it yet, don't worry as you can watch all seven seasons on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime right now. Get caught up and be ready for some laughs on Thursday!

