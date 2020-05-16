Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris were originally scheduled to battle it out in the octagon at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on April 11 but just like with UFC 249, the event was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus. UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris has now been rescheduled for Saturday, May 16 and will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as will likely be the case for the rest of the UFC's upcoming events in the near future.

If watching Glover Teixeira knockout Anthony Smith in the fifth round of Wednesday night's fight wasn't enough for you, don't worry as the UFC has even more MMA action in store for you this weekend. UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris is scheduled for this Saturday and we have all the details on how you can watch the event on TV in the U.S, Canada, UK and Australia.

Overeem is a former kickboxing champion while Harris is a Golden Gloves amateur boxing champion. However, the two are closely matched as Overeem is in eighth place in the UFC's heavyweight rankings and Harris is in ninth place. This will certainly be a big fight for Harris as it is his first time stepping into the ring since the tragic loss of his stepdaughter. Harris is unbeaten in his last four fights and he has won 13 fights by knockout during his career. Overeem lost his last fight in December to Jairzinho Rozenstruik but he did win his previous two fights before that one.

Elsewhere on the card, Claudia Gadelha will take on Angela Hill in a women's strawweight bout, Dan Ige will go up against Edson Barboza in a featherweight bout, Eryk Anders will face off against Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout and Song Yadong and marlon Vera will meet in the ring for a featherweight bout.

Whether you're a long-time UFC fan or just looking to catch all the action at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this Saturday, keep reading to find out exactly how to watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris from anywhere in the world.

UFC Fight Night - Where and when?

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Haris will take place on Saturday, May 16 and the event will once again be held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida with no fans in attendance. The Prelims will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT and the Main Card will start at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris online in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN

As the UFC has entered into an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025, ESPN+ is the only place where you'll be able to watch the event in the US. Thankfully though, ESPN+ gives you access to this and every other UFC Fight Night event with your subscription. Unlike the upcoming UFC 250, you won't have to pay an extra PPV charge to watch this event.

If you're not an ESPN+ subscriber yet, access to the streaming service costs a very reasonable $4.99 a month or $49.99 for the year. You can also purchase a combined bundle that gives you access to ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu for just $12.99 per month.

ESPN+ will allow you to watch the Prelims at 6pm ET / 3pm PT and the Main Card at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Alternatively, you can also watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris on ESPN if you'd prefer to watch the event on television.