Although Oprah attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in 2018, the couple first discussed their experiences with the media and public life with ITV in a documentary titled Harry and Meghan: An African Journey that aired in 2019. Just a year later though, the couple announced that they would be stepping down as working members of British royal family and moving to North American in order to become financially independent.

After ending her iconic talk show back in 2011, Oprah is back for a new two-hour sit-down interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and we have all the details on how you can watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry on TV or online.

In their first interview since stepping down from the royal family, Oprah will discuss a wide variety of topics with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry including why they decided to leave royal life, their upcoming second child and how the British press unfairly treated the couple in its coverage. In one of the clips released by CBS, which will be airing the interview, Oprah told Meghan and Harry that "there is no subject that is off limits".

The interview itself will begin with Oprah speaking with Meghan one-on-one though after which she will be joined by her husband Harry. Unlike previous interviews the royal couple has done in the past, their interview with Oprah will be much longer.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry - When and where?

Oprah Winfrey's sit-down interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will premiere on CBS at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, March 7. Unlike the couple's previous interviews, this one will be quite long and will run for two hours in total.

Watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch what will likely be a very controversial interview when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

