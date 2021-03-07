After ending her iconic talk show back in 2011, Oprah is back for a new two-hour sit-down interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and we have all the details on how you can watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry on TV or online.
Although Oprah attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in 2018, the couple first discussed their experiences with the media and public life with ITV in a documentary titled Harry and Meghan: An African Journey that aired in 2019. Just a year later though, the couple announced that they would be stepping down as working members of British royal family and moving to North American in order to become financially independent.
In their first interview since stepping down from the royal family, Oprah will discuss a wide variety of topics with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry including why they decided to leave royal life, their upcoming second child and how the British press unfairly treated the couple in its coverage. In one of the clips released by CBS, which will be airing the interview, Oprah told Meghan and Harry that "there is no subject that is off limits".
The interview itself will begin with Oprah speaking with Meghan one-on-one though after which she will be joined by her husband Harry. Unlike previous interviews the royal couple has done in the past, their interview with Oprah will be much longer.
Whether you're a fan of Meghan and Harry or just miss seeing Oprah on TV, we'll show you how to watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry from anywhere in the world.
Oprah with Meghan and Harry - When and where?
Oprah Winfrey's sit-down interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will premiere on CBS at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, March 7. Unlike the couple's previous interviews, this one will be quite long and will run for two hours in total.
Watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch what will likely be a very controversial interview when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
How to watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry in the U.S.
If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription or even a digital antenna for that matter, you'll be able to watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry on CBS on Sunday, March 7 at 8pm ET/PT.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch Oprah's interview with Meghan and Harry? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to CBS so you can watch the interview online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to CBS, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to CBS as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to CBS as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
- AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to CBS and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry in Canada
Canadian viewers will be able to watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry on Global at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, March 7 as the network will air the interview at the same time as it premieres in the U.S.
Get an Oprah with Meghan and Harry livestream in the UK
If you live in the UK, you'll have to wait until Monday, March 8 at 9pm GMT to watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry on ITV. For those who miss the live broadcast, you'll likely also be able to watch the full interview online for free on ITV Hub after it airs.
Livestream Oprah with Meghan and Harry in Australia
Just like in the UK, Australian viewers will have to wait until Monday, March 8 to watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry as Network 10 will air the full interview on both 10 and 10 play beginning at 7:30pm AEDT / 4:30pm AWST.
