Though plenty of livestreams and virtual concerts are ticketed these days, the SOUR Prom will be completely free to watch worldwide. While there shouldn't be any location restrictions that block access based on where you live, we have some VPN advice below if you are having any trouble watching the concert once it goes live.

There's no reason to miss out on prom this year. 2021's breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo is inviting fans worldwide to the SOUR Prom Concert Film, a special livestream event and "alternative prom experience" hosted exclusively on YouTube where she'll be performing select tracks from her recently-released debut album, "SOUR". Fans who show up to Olivia's official YouTube page early will even have the chance to watch a pre-show party with the hit singer-songwriter where she'll be answering questions from fans and sharing stories from the making of her new album. After the show, exclusive SOUR Prom merchandise will be released onto Olivia's official webstore.

Olivia Rodrigo 'SOUR Prom' concert: When and where

The Olivia Rodrigo SOUR Prom concert film airs live on YouTube this Tuesday, June 29 at 11:30pm ET / 8:30pm PT, though you might want to show up early as a pre-show Q&A is happening just before at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. Just head to Olivia Rodrigos's official YouTube page right before the show begins to ensure you don't miss a moment of the event. We've also embedded the video stream above to make it even easier to watch.

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo 'SOUR Prom' live from anywhere

It'd be brutal to miss this one, but thankfully, it's one of the easiest livestreams to attend — no ticket needed. Just visit Olivia's official YouTube channel on your preferred mobile device, smart TV, or computer to watch once the show begins. If you click 'Set Reminder' on the video, you can even receive a notification once the show goes live. Another tip is to add the video to your 'Watch Later' section on YouTube so you can easily find the stream on another device you intend to watch the show on.

The SOUR Prom concert film is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble watching the show due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.