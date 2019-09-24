With the latest Oculus Connect just over the horizon, you may be wondering how and when to watch the keynote. As always Facebook and Oculus don't make it easy — they aren't big fans of YouTube for some reason — but there are several ways to watch it.
When to watch
The main keynote starts at 10 am PDT, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, and there is a second keynote at the same time the day after on Thursday, September 26, 2019. The first one is really the one you want to watch, though, because it tends to have all the big news.
Where to watch
There are three places that Oculus will live stream the event, and a YouTube video will be available soon after the keynote ends. Facebook and Oculus like to control where you watch.
Oculus Facebook page
Probably the easiest way to watch the live event is to stream it directly from the Facebook page. All you need to do is visit the Oculus Facebook page and hit the like button to see what is on the page. The OC6 keynote stream is the pinned post on their page.
Alternatively, you can just hang out here and watch it through the embeded video above. While you are here feel free to comment on any of the awesome things you see or want to see from Oculus this year.
On the Oculus website
Oculus has a sign up sheet to watch the live stream on its website. You can head over to the landing page and sign up, but Oculus states at the bottom of the page that you will be contacted with advertising if you do.
This is likely not the best way to watch this event. I don't know why they decided that a signup sheet was a good idea, but it feels invasive to ask people to accept advertising email just to watch a keynote.
Use the Oculus Venues app
If you already own an Oculus Quest or Oculus Go you can sign in to their live show app, Oculus Venues. Venues is a pretty awesome experience, and you and your friends can sit together, in VR, in the audience of a show and interact while watching.
To watch the Keynote on Venues you will need to download the app on your Quest or Go and then subscribe to the livestream of the Keynote.
This is likely the most enjoyable way to watch the keynote, though you aren't likely to be able to live tweet it while you do!
YouTube (after the event)
Oculus and Facebook don't want you to watch the event live at YouTube, but they also know that it's the biggest video service in the world so they better have the keynote somewhere on there.
Last year at Connect 5, Oculus put up the keynote speeches on YouTube after they were livestreamed and it seems likely the company will do the same again this year.
If you aren't worried about watching the event live and you would rather use YouTube, you can head over to Oculus's page and watch it there.
Tell us what you want to see
Are you excitied for the latest Oculus innovations? What do you think we are likely to see this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
