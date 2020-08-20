There's plenty at stake at the Northern Trust, with the top 70 qualifying for the Cup's second event, the BMW Championship in Chicago, with only the top 30 after that advancing to the Tour Championship in Atlanta, which was won last year by Rory McIlroy.

Tiger Woods' hunt for a record third FedEx Cup championship begins this week at the TPC Boston. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the Northern Trust: PGA Tour with our guide below. Woods joins a packed field in Boston that's set to include Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Patrick Reed.

Woods is ranked No. 49 on the FedExCup points leaderboard going into this weekend's action - should he make it through the playoffs, it will mark the first time this year that the former world no.1 has played three straight weeks.

Topping the table is Justin Thomas, who has three wins this season and four top-10 finishes in his last seven starts.

The American holds a comfortable lead in the standings with 2,458 points, with PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa, placed in second with 1,902.

Read on to find out how to watch the Northern Trust: PGA Tour no matter where you are in the world.

2020 Northern Trust: PGA Tour: Where and when?

The 2020 Northern Trust: PGA Tour takes place at TPC Boston from Thursday, August 19 to Sunday, August 22. US coverage is shared between ESPN and CBS, while Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights in the UK

Play starts at 7:10 am ET on Thursday and Friday, 7am ET on Saturday, and 7.30am on Sunday.

Thursday's key tee times

8.15am ET: Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy, Brendon Todd

8.26am ET: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

8.37am ET: Tiger Woods, Dylan Frittelli, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1.06pm ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im, Patrick Reed

Watch 2020 Northern Trust: PGA Tour online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from Boston further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the 2020 Northern Trust: PGA Tour, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the 2020 Northern Trust: PGA Tour. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch the 2020 Northern Trust: PGA Tour online in the US

Coverage of this year's Northern Trust: PGA Tour is being split between CBS and NBC's Golf Channel. The latter has coverage of all the early-round action on Thursday and Friday. The two networks then split coverage of the weekend's play, with the Golf Channel broadcasting from 1-3pm ET on Saturday and CBS taking over between 3-6 pm ET.

The following day's coverage is much the same, with The Golf Channel showing live action between 12:30-2:30 pm and CBS taking over from 2:30-6:30 pm on Sunday.

For those looking to stream this weekend golf, CBS All Access is available from just $5.99 a month and offers a FREE 7-day trial, while NBC-related PGA Tour Live is arguably the most comprehensive option out there for golf fans and costs $9.99 per month via Amazon Channels, the bespoke streaming service exclusive to Prime members.

How to stream the 2020 Northern Trust: PGA Tour live in the UK

Sky will be offering comprehensive (and exclusive) live coverage of the tournament via its Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event channels, with coverage beginning at 6pm BST on each of the four days.

Thursday's round 1 coverage begins at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Golf, and at 10pm on Sky Sports Main Event. On Friday, round 2 action airs on both networks from 7.30pm on.

On Saturday, Sky Sports Golf picks up round 3 coverage starting at 7pm, a half hour before Sky Sports Main Event starts coverage at 7.30pm.

Final round coverage on Sunday begins at 6pm on Sky Sports Golf, with Sky Sports Main Event set to offer an hour of coverage of the closing stages starting at 11pm.

Sky subscribers can also use the Sky Go app to live stream the action while on mobile devices.

For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of Now TV's Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.

How to stream the 2020 Northern Trust: PGA Tour live in Canada

TSN has the exclusive rights to show the 2020 Northern Trust: PGA Tour live in Canada, however its coverage doesn't start until Saturday at 3pm ET with its round 3 coverage on TSN1. Final round coverage is on TSN3 at 2.30pm ET on Sunday.

If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct streaming services is priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month and will give you access to TSN coverage of the tournament.

Live stream Northern Trust: PGA Tour live in Australia

Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this year's tournament Down Under.

If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports' golf coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.

The service is available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.