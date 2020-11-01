This weekend the NFL has one of the biggest spreads in history, where the Kansas City Chiefs are favored to stomp all over the Jets by more than 20 points. It'll be tough to watch for New York Jets fans, but here's how to tune in no matter where you are in the world.
With a record of 0-7, the Jets won't have an easy game on Sunday in week 8 against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the 6-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Not only are the Chiefs one of the best teams in football, on both sides of the ball, but New York has severely struggled this year.
In fact, several fans, analysts, and talk-show hosts believe the Jets are tanking on purpose to get the #1 draft pick and secure Clemson's Trevor Lawrence. And we wouldn't blame them, as he looks great, and could work out better than Sam Darnold has thus far. Then again, no one knows if Lawrence will go Pro, or stay in college for another year.
Either way, this will likely be a game that all Jets fans will want to quickly forget about. Unless that is, Sam Darnold comes back on fire or Flacco goes back in time to his Super Bowl-winning years and plays a great game. So far Las Vegas has the Chiefs beating the Jets by 19.5 points, but that number will likely climb by the time Sunday morning rolls around. Fantasy Football players and sports bettors will want to watch this game, so here's how.
New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs: Where and when?
The defending Super Bowl champions are at home facing the Jets at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. This Sunday afternoon kickoff happens at 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS. Fans in the UK can watch it around 6pm.
How to Watch New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more live-streaming info on this game in just a moment. For those that are geo-locked in the US or can't watch it using regular means, we're here to help make sure you don't miss the Jets vs Chiefs.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) come in handy. These services allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want, without blackouts.
VPNs are very easy to use, not to mention provide an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Chiefs game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs online in the U.S.
This Sunday beatdown takes place on the CBS channel, and trust us, you don't want to miss it. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into a CBS All Access pass/app on any set-top box to catch the game.
Plus, CBS is carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which is great as Fubo offers all five channels that typically show the NFL (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). That way if you're looking for a streaming TV provider and love sports, FuboTV is a great choice. Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, not to mention they'll give you a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial to take advantage of. That means the game this weekend could be free!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs live in the UK
Fans in the UK have several options each week, and more appear each year. Thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel there are up to six NFL games shown on TV each week, not to mention NFL Redzone, which is a fan-favorite.
Unfortunately, the matchup this week of the Jets vs Chiefs isn't available on Sky Sports, but you can still see it with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
Fans of the gridiron will love the NFL's Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game in the 2020/21 season (subject to select blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and RedZone, which shows all scoring play each Sunday.
Considering Sky Sports isn't showing this game in the UK, you might want to try logging into a VPN as we mentioned earlier, that way you can live stream the game as if you were watching from the United States.
How to stream New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs live in Canada
Canadians can turn to the streaming service DAZN for exclusive live coverage of the entire 2021/21 NFL season. They'll only show the regular season, but it's better than nothing.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network including Champions League Soccer and Premier League.
How to stream New York Jets vs Kansas City Chiefs live in Australia
Last but not least, Australian viewers can watch Pat Mahomes vs the entire Jets team with ESPN, as they own the rights to show all the NFL games down under. You can easily access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports and the majority of Foxtel's TV packages offer it too.
That's just about all you need to know. Will the Chiefs continue to dominate most teams they play, including the Jets, or will we see a crazy upset this weekend? I seriously doubt the Jets can pull that off, but if they do, a lot of people in Vegas will lose money.
Enjoy the game and we wish your team luck!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.