In yet another NFC East game, the expectations have sunk to a new low. Nine weeks into the 2020 season and it's clear that any team has the ability to lead the division with merely two good weeks. It's also clear that none of the NFC East teams deserve to head to the playoffs for topping the others. If Washington can put together another win, the race will start to look more like it's between them and the 3-4-1 Eagles.

The Giants are the underdogs here, but this is truly a game that could go either way. Daniel Jones has shown those glimpses of a star, but as he did against the Bucs, he's just been too unreliable to count on this season. The Giants usually start well, but have a habit of blowing leads. Washington really just has to stay steady and build off the successes they had against Dallas two weeks ago.

At this point, NFC East games are spectacles that are hard to look away from. It's becoming a little fun to tune in and see all the craziness unfold in real-time. Of course, if you are a die-hard fan on one of these teams, it's more frustrating than fun, but it will all be over soon.

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team: Where and when?

The New York Giants head to Washington Football Team on Sunday, November 8 starting at 1:00 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

