The terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch comes to life in the latest Peacock original Dr. Death and we have all the details on how you can watch the new crime drama on TV or online.

"Based on Wondery's hit podcast of the same name, Dr. Death tells the story of a rising star in the Dallas, Texas medical community (played by Joshua Jackson) whose flourishing neurosurgery practice takes a turn for the worse when patients undergoing complex but routine spinal surgeries are left permanently maimed or dead.

As Dr. Duntsch's victims begin to pile up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), along with Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb) set out to stop him once and for all."

Although the series is set in Dallas, it was actually filmed in New Mexico at the beginning of this year and all eight episodes will be available to watch at once on NBC's streaming service Peacock in the U.S. However, Dr. Death is also coming to Canada via Showcase though the show will release in September as opposed to in July.

The real life Dr. Duntsch killed a total of two patients while maiming several others while working at hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. While the first season of Wondery's Dr.Death podcast tells the story of Christoper Duntsch, the second season focuses on hematologist and oncologist Farid Fata who was convicted for prescribing chemotherapy to patients that did not have cancer. This means that Peacock could continue the series with a second season depending on the success of Dr. Death.

Whether you're a big fan of crime dramas or are familiar with the story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, we'll show you exactly how to watch Dr. Death from anywhere in the world.

Dr. Death - When and where?

The new series Dr. Death will premiere on Thursday, July 15 on NBC's streaming service Peacock and all eight episodes of the show will be available to stream at once.

How to watch Dr. Death online from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Dr. Death in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further below in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new crime drama when you're away from home, then you might run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.