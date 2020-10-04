Boosted by their first win of the season, Detroit welcomes New Orleans to Ford Field on Sunday - read on for full details on how to watch Saints vs Lions, no matter where you are in the world. The last-gasp nature of the Lions 26-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last weekend will have given head coach Matt Patricia's cause to feel a bit more optimistic following his side's slow start. Detroit's win, which brought to an end an 11-game losing streak, came off the back of a dogged defensive display, while quarterback Matt Stafford offered up his best game of the season on Sunday, notching up 270 passing yards with two touchdowns.

For the Saints, Sunday's game gives them an opportunity to get back on track after two straight losses. Having started the season brightly with a promising win in their opener against Tampa Bay, their defense has started to show worrying cracks. Thankfully they have an offense that has the potential to negate those shortcomings, having scored 30 points in two of the three games so far. Veteran QB Drew Brees has clocked up an impressive 760 passing yards with a 6:1 TD to INT ratio, while running back Alvin Kamara has looked dangerous throughout the early stages of the campaign, registering 153 rushing yards with 285 receiving yards. Read on as we explain below how to get a New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions live stream for Sunday's game. New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions: Where and when? These two teams meet at Ford Field on Sunday with kick-off set for 1pm ET/10am PT. That makes it a 4pm start for gridiron fans in the UK. Watch New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN