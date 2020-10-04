Boosted by their first win of the season, Detroit welcomes New Orleans to Ford Field on Sunday - read on for full details on how to watch Saints vs Lions, no matter where you are in the world.
The last-gasp nature of the Lions 26-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last weekend will have given head coach Matt Patricia's cause to feel a bit more optimistic following his side's slow start.
Detroit's win, which brought to an end an 11-game losing streak, came off the back of a dogged defensive display, while quarterback Matt Stafford offered up his best game of the season on Sunday, notching up 270 passing yards with two touchdowns.
For the Saints, Sunday's game gives them an opportunity to get back on track after two straight losses.
Having started the season brightly with a promising win in their opener against Tampa Bay, their defense has started to show worrying cracks.
Thankfully they have an offense that has the potential to negate those shortcomings, having scored 30 points in two of the three games so far.
Veteran QB Drew Brees has clocked up an impressive 760 passing yards with a 6:1 TD to INT ratio, while running back Alvin Kamara has looked dangerous throughout the early stages of the campaign, registering 153 rushing yards with 285 receiving yards.
Read on as we explain below how to get a New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions live stream for Sunday's game.
New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions: Where and when?
These two teams meet at Ford Field on Sunday with kick-off set for 1pm ET/10am PT. That makes it a 4pm start for gridiron fans in the UK.
Watch New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions online in the US
Sunday's match is set to be broadcast on Fox. You can watch Fox online by logging in with details of your cable provider on its website.
Fox is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch Sunday's match for free!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately this New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions fixture isn't one of Sky's featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game in Canada.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.