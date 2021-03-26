Amazon Studios is bringing Robert Kirkman's popular comic book series Invincible to Prime Video in a new animated series for adults and we have all the details on how you can stream it online.

While Kirkman may be best known for his work on the comic book series that inspired AMC's The Walking Dead, he is also the sole writer of Invincible which features art from Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Invincible's titular character made his first appearance in the Image Comics series Savage Dragon in 2002 before getting his own self-titled regular series a year later. The Invincible comic book series concluded in February of 2018 after a 15-year run, making it Kirkman's second-longest-running series after The Walking Dead.

Invincible tells the story of 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) who lives a normal teenage life except for the fact that his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet. At the start of the series, Mark hasn't yet received his own powers and he has a hard time living in his famous father's shadow. However, that all changes when Mark develops powers of his own and discovers that his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Unlike other animated superhero shows, Invincible is intended for adults and each episode will have a runtime of one hour. In addition to Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons, the series will also star a number of other famous celebrities including Sandra Oh, Seth Rogan, Gillian Jacobs, Mark Hamill, and more.

Whether you're a big fan of the comics or Robert Kirkman's work on The Walking Dead, we'll show you how to watch the new animated series Invincible from anywhere in the world.

Invincible: When and where?

Robert Kirkman's animated series Invincible will premiere on Friday, March 26 on Amazon Prime Video. While the first three hour-long episodes of the show will be available to stream at once, new episodes will air weekly up until the season finale on April 30.

Watch Invincible from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Invincible in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new animated superhero series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.