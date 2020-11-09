NCIS: Los Angeles first premiered all the way back in 2009 and the series follows the agents of the Office of Special Projects (OSP) which is an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). The show stars LL Cool J as Special Agent Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as Special Agent G. Callen who spend most of their time out in the field undercover.

CBS' long-running NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles is returning for its 12th season after last season was cut short due to the pandemic and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the show online or on TV.

Last season NCIS: Los Angeles had to be cut short by two episodes due to the pandemic and unfortunately season 12 also won't feature the series' usual 24 episodes. Instead the new season of the show will only have 18 episodes.

When it comes to the pandemic, NCIS: Los Angeles is doing something a bit different than other shows with its new season according to showrunner R. Scott Gemmill. There will be a big time jump between seasons 11 and 12 and new episodes of the show will be set in a post-Covid world. This means that the actors in NCIS: Los Angeles won't be wearing masks this season but fans of the show may notice less crowded scenes as a result of Covid-19 filming guidelines.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the series or just want to watch a TV show set in a post-Covid world to get your mind off of our current situation, we'll show you how to watch season 12 of NCIS: Los Angeles online from anywhere.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12: When and where?

Season 12 of NCIS: Los Angeles will premiere on Sunday, November 8 at 8:30pm ET/PT on CBS. New episodes of the show will air weekly at the same time and there will be a total of 18 episodes this season.

How to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch NCIS: Los Angeles in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.