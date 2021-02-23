BTS is heading to the MTV Unplugged stage for an acoustic performance of songs from the group's latest album, Be. The iconic MTV series which has overseen famous musicians stripping back their songs for intimate performances since the late 1980s may not debut new episodes all that often anymore, though this month's event is certain to be a blast. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be performing a collection of their hit songs like "Dynamite" straight from Seoul, South Korea, though thanks to MTV Unplugged, fans from all over the world will be able to watch their performance live.

MTV Unplugged presents BTS: When & where MTV Unplugged presents BTS airs on MTV this Tuesday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET. Considering MTV is available through cable packages and live TV streaming services, there are no shortages of ways to watch the show live. Even if you're not located in the U.S., you can watch MTV Unplugged live using a VPN easily. How to watch MTV live from anywhere If you're in the U.S., the options in the section below will suffice in letting you stream MTV live when MTV Unplugged presents BTS airs on Tuesday night. However, those who aren't in the U.S. currently might have a bit more trouble watching the show where they're located. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to services like Sling TV. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Even more options are on sale right now if ExpressVPN doesn't seem like the right match. MTV allows new users to stream its channel live for free for 24 hours when you make a new account at MTV's website. You could pair that free access with a VPN to watch no matter where you're located in the world, or try out a streaming service like Sling.

Live stream MTV Unplugged presents BTS in the U.S. Streaming MTV live in the U.S. is extremely easy, and you can watch on nearly any device you want now. There are several streaming services that allow you to watch MTV live if you can't watch it on MTV's website through your cable provider, including Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV. Sling TV is by far our favorite of the three. It's one of the most affordable live TV streaming services out there with plans starting at just $35 per month, though it's important to note that you'll need to purchase the add-on Comedy Extras plan for $5/month to score MTV in your channels list. You can do this with either Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Plus, Sling is even offering $10 off your first month of service right now. With your Sling TV subscription, you'll be able to watch on smart TVs, your smartphone or tablet, your computer, and streaming devices.