While England's Premier League and Spain's La Liga are more than halfway through their 2019-20 seasons, America and Canada's Major League Soccer (MLS) season is just getting started. The MLS 2020 regular season kicks off on Saturday, February 29th and will run all the way to October when the best teams in the league will compete in the MLS Cup Playoffs to see which two teams will battle it out in this year's MLS Cup.

Keep reading to find out how to watch every single MLS game this season as we'll show you all of the best options for watching the matches on TV or to stream them online. What is the MLS? MLS, which stands for Major League Soccer, is the highest level of professional soccer in the United States and Canada. While the league was founded in 1993 as part of the United States' bid to host the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the first season took place several years later in 1996 with just 10 teams. Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more The league's first championship game known as the MLS Cup was won by D.C. United and in the years since, D.C. United and the Los Angeles Galaxy have won the most league titles with each team winning four championships each. MLS may lack some of the prestige of England's Premier League or Spain's La Liga, it has expanded over the years and there are now 26 teams playing in the league. The 2020 MLS season will begin on February 29, 2020 and will conclude on October 4, 2020. This season will also mark the first time in which each team does not play every other team at least once. How to watch MLS from anywhere online While MLS games are readily available from within the U.S. and Canada, if you're looking to stream the games online from outside either of these countries you'll likely need a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to do so because of geo-blocking. For those unfamiliar, a VPN is a great tool that not only helps secure your internet connection but also allows you to easily appear as though you are in a different location. This can be quite useful when trying to connect to streams that are only available in specific areas, like the MLS ones. There are lots of different VPNs out there, but we recommend ExpressVPN for a number of reasons. It offers fast connection speeds, a wide variety of server locations, it's very reliable and the customer service is top notch as well. Right now, you can also sign up and get 15 months of service for just $99.95, which is a savings of nearly 50 percent and you also get 3 extra months for free. There are also a bunch of other great options to consider, and some of them are even on sale. Once you have the VPN installed, you can easily connect to a server in the US or Canada and use one of the streaming options below to tune in and watch the games live online.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch all the games this season. Get in on this sweet deal now. See latest price at ExpressVPN

Watch MLS on television in the U.S. If you live in the US and want to watch MLS on television this season, you have plenty of options to do so as the league's 25th season will see an all-time high 46 network broadcast windows across ABC, Fox, Univision and UniMás. ABC will show 10 games, Fox will show 4 games, Univision will show 14 games and UniMás will show 18 games. Since all of these channels are broadcast for free over-the-air, you won't need a cable subscription to watch the games they show and you can even tune in using an over-the-air antenna. However, you will need either a cable TV subscription or a subscription to a streaming service to watch the 31 games that will be broadcast on ESPN and the 28 games which will be broadcast on FS1. How to live stream MLS games online If you're not interested in signing up for an expensive cable TV subscription just to watch MLS this season, don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, to help you follow your favorite team all the way to this year's MLS Cup. It's also worth noting that the official MLS YouTube channel will show game highlights for free all season long. You can live stream MLS online by signing up for fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV or ESPN+. However, each of these streaming services gives you access to different channels and not all of them will allow you to watch every game this season. To make things easier for you, we've broken down which channels each service offers below. ESPN+ ESPN+ is just $4.99 per month, making it the cheapest streaming option to watch MLS this season and the service has the exclusive rights to MLS Live which was the league's former subscription service to watch out-of-market games. In addition to being able to watch out-of-market regular season games live, ESPN+ also includes exclusive MLS originals and studio shows such as We Are LAFC and MLS Rewind. You won't be able to watch every MLS game using this service but its extras help make up for this.

ESPN+ This is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to watch MLS 2020. You can sign up now with no long-term commitment. See pricing options at ESPN

Hulu with Live TV Hulu With Live TV $54.99 per month and gives you access to 67 channels including Fox in most areas as well as ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and ABC. You won't be able to watch MLS games on Univision and UniMás but you will be able to watch two streams simultaneously and the service also includes a free 50-hour cloud DVR in case you want to record some games to watch later.

Hulu Hulu's Live TV package is a great option for a wide variety of purposes, including streaming the MLS 2020 season. $54.99/mo at Hulu