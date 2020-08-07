Still a gruelling 299 kilometres, the route has been adjusted inland to avoid tourist hotspots as part of Coronavirus precautions. The race's iconic Via Roma final 40 kilometres nevertheless remains the same.

Having been postponed from its scheduled date back in the spring, the 111st edition of the La Classicissima di Primavera has been rejigged for this weekend's revised date.

The longest of cycling's five Monuments finally takes place this weekend - read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Milan-San Remo with our guide below.

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Julian Alaphilippe is out to defend his 2019 victory although his preparations in the run up to Saturday's event have been less than ideal, with the Frenchman having a torrid time during last weekend's Strade Bianche after suffering multiple tyre punctures.

Hopes are high meanwhile for Lotto Soudal duo Caleb Ewan and Philippe Gilbert with Belgian star Gilbert out to win the last remaining race of cycling's five Monuments that has so far eluded him.

Read on to find out how to watch the Milan-San Remo no matter where you are in the world.

Milan-San Remo - where and when

The one day event takes place on Saturday, August 8 and begins in Milan at 11.10 CET local time - that makes it a 10.10am BST start. Making it a 5.10am ET, 2.10am PT for U.S. cycling fans and a 7.10pm AEST start in Australia.

Watch the Milan-San Remo online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's cycling further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Milan-San Remo, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Milan-San Remo. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch the Milan-San Remo online in the U.S.

Cycling speciality streaming service FloBikes is the place to head in the US for those looking to watch this iconic race.

A subscription to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year, and gives you access to most of the cycling season's biggest races.

You can also use the popular streaming service Fubo.tv to gain access to the big race. It starts at $55 per month but you also need to add the $12 Cycling Bundle to be able to watch the Milan-San Remo action this weekend.

Fubo TV On top of the regular Fubo package, you will need to add the Cycling Bundle so that you can tune in and watch all the racers pedal their hearts out. The extra costs $12 per month, but it can be used on nearly any device so it's easy to access whether you'll be at home or not. From $55 at Fubo

How to stream the Milan-San Remo 2020 live in the UK

Eurosport has exclusive live coverage of the Milan-San Remo in the UK, with Eurosport 1 is the channel to head to via Sky, BT TV or Virgin Media. If you're looking to watch the race on a laptop or mobile device, you'll need to grab the standalone Eurosport Player twitch costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the whole year.

How to stream the Milan-San Remo live in Canada

Like the US, Canadians can watch all the action from Italy via streaming service FloBikes. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. You can also give Fubo.tv a shot.

Fubo TV On top of the regular Fubo package, you will need to add the Cycling Bundle so that you can tune in and watch all the racers pedal their hearts out. The extra costs $12 per month, but it can be used on nearly any device so it's easy to access whether you'll be at home or not. From $55 at Fubo

Live stream Milan-San Remo 2020 in Australia

The Milan-San Remo is being shown Down Under via Eurosport. Unfortunately the channel is now no longer available via Foxtel or Kayo Sports, with the network now exclusive to PVR streaming box service Fetch TV, with the service priced at $8.99/month