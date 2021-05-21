Unlike Marvel's recent live-action shows on Disney Plus , M.O.D.O.K. is a new animated series for adults which stars Patton Oswalt as a megalomaniacal supervillain and will debut on Hulu in the U.S. while international viewers will be able to watch the show on Disney's streaming service.

Following the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and ahead of the release of Loki next month, Marvel is back with its latest TV series and we have all the details on how you can watch M.O.D.O.K. online.

The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing or M.O.D.O.K. for short, has run his evil organization A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics) into the ground after years of setbacks and failures while fighting Earth's mightiest heroes.

During the day M.O.D.O.K. works on his evil plans at A.I.M. but at night he is George Tarleton who goes home to his wife Jodie, 12-year-old son Lou, and 17-year-old daughter Melissa in the New Jersey suburbs. Lou, who was created in a lab, resembles Jodie while Melissa shares her father's appearance and wants to grow up to be a supervillain just like him. However, after years of watching George fail and multiple career changes, Jodie wants a divorce.

In the new series, M.O.D.O.K. will have to confront his greatest challenge yet, a midlife crisis that will shake the Marvel Universe to its core. Will M.O.D.O.K. be able to save his marriage and regain control of A.I.M.?

Whether you're a fan of the comics or were first introduced to M.O.D.O.K. in Square Enix's Marvel's Avengers game, we'll show you exactly how to watch the new stop motion series from anywhere in the world.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: When and where?

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. premieres on Friday, May 21 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in the UK, Canada, and Australia. All 10 episodes of the new series will be available to watch at once on Hulu while Disney+ will release new episodes on a weekly basis.

How to watch M.O.D.O.K. in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and already have a Hulu subscription, you'll be able to watch all 10 episodes of M.O.D.O.K. when the series premieres on Friday, May 21. However, if you haven't signed up yet, Hulu is currently offering a 1-week free trial which should give you plenty of time to test out the service for yourself.

If you're considering signing up for Hulu, it's worth noting that there is also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Hulu along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99. If you just want to watch M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu though, then the service's Basic plan costs $5.99 per month while its ad-free Premium plan costs $11.99 per month. Alternatively, you can also sign up for Hulu with Live TV for $64.99 per month to watch the service's Hulu Originals along with 60 live TV channels.

Stream Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. online in the UK, Canada, and Australia

As Hulu isn't available outside of the U.S., Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. will be released on Disney+ in the UK, Canada, and Australia beginning on Friday, May 21. Just like with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, new episodes of M.O.D.O.K. will be released on a weekly basis on the streaming service.

While Disney+ offers the same content with slight variations depending on country, the pricing does change somewhat from region to region. Disney+ costs £7.99 per month or £79.99 for the year in the UK, $11.99 per month or $119.99 for the year in Canada, and $11.99 per month or $119.99 for the year in Australia. Check out our Disney Plus Price guide for all the latest info on Disney's streaming service.

Disney+ Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is a Hulu Original in the U.S. but is heading to Disney+ in other regions with episodes airing weekly. Sign up now if you haven't already. See latest price at Disney+