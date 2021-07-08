Originally scheduled to be released in theaters on May 1 of 2020, Marvel's Black Widow film has been delayed a total of three times as a result of the pandemic. Now though, fans of Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow will get to watch her standalone film at home as it's being released on Disney Plus Premier Access for $29.99 on Friday, July 9.

After being delayed for over a year, Marvel fans will finally get an inside look into Natasha Romanoff's past and we have all the details on how you can watch Black Widow online.

Following the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Romanoff finds herself on the run and is forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. To make matters worse, she's pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to take her down. In order to succeed, Romanoff will need to deal with her history as a spy and all of the broken relationships she left in her wake before being recruited into S.H.I.E.L.D by Clint Barton and eventually becoming an Avenger.

While Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and the rest of the Avengers won't be at her side, Romanoff is joined by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) who was also trained in the Red Room as a Black Widow and by Alexei Shostakov or the Red Guardian (David Harbour) who is the Russian super-soldier counterpart to Captain America and a father figure to both Yelena and Natasha.

In addition to being the first Marvel film released since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Black Widow is also the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals later this year.

Whether you're a big Natasha Romanoff fan that wants to see Scarlett Johansson reprise the role one last time or are just interested in what the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe holds, we'll show you how to watch Black Widow from anywhere in the world.

Black Widow - Where and when?

Marvel's Black Widow will be released on Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday, July 9. Unlike other films such as Luca that have recently come to the streaming service, you'll need to have an active Disney Plus membership and order the film for $29.99 in order to watch it. Your purchase gives you the ability to rewatch the film at your leisure for as long as you remain an active Disney+ subscriber.

The film becomes available for all Disney+ subscribers without Premier Access beginning October 6, 2021.

How to watch Marvel's Black Widow in the U. S.

If you live in the U.S. and already have a Disney Plus subscription, you'll be able to watch Black Widow when it premieres on Friday, July 9. As the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is being released via Disney Plus Premier Access, you'll need to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of your monthly subscription to watch it.

However, if you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, the streaming service costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Disney Plus along with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $14 per month.