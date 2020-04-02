Having hosted Project Runway for 16 seasons, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back with a new fashion reality show - this time for Amazon - read on to find out how to stream Making The Cut. The show takes 12 established designers from around the world as they compete for a $1million cash prize and the chance to become the next global fashion brand.
While there's likely to be a familiar feel to proceedings for fans of Klum and Gunn's previous show, Making The Cut draws in elements of the Apprentice and focuses just as much on the business and commerce side of the fashion world as it does style and artistry.
There's also an intriguing tie-in along the way, with the winning designs from each episode set to be sold exclusively in a limited run on Amazon with all profits going directly to the winning contestant after each episode goes out on the streaming service on a Friday.
The show's super-stylish judging line-up includes supermodel Naomi Campbell, former socialite Nicole Richie, ex-Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld and designer Joseph Altuzarra.
With each show boasting runway shows in exotic locations and big budget glossy production values throughout, its a show that's set to look as lavish as some of the looks cooked up by the designers.
Read on for full details on how to stream Making the Cut no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Making the Cut
Exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, the show premiered on the streaming service on March 27 with the opening two episodes made available on the same day.
New episodes from the 10-part first run will be made available on the service every Friday.
Watch Making the Cut online from outside your country
We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian reality fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Making the Cut, but find yourself away from home in a country where Amazon Prime isn't available then you'll run into problems when trying to stream the show as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options?
Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Making the Cut. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Making the Cut online in the U.S. exclusively on Amazon Prime Video
Making The Cut has been made exclusively for Amazon's own Prime Video service, with new episodes made available on the streaming platform every Friday.
Amazon's streaming service comes standard with an Amazon Prime membership. This means the streaming service comes as standard alongside Amazon Music and premium delivery services, and costs $10.99 per month in the US.
You can also subscribe to Prime Video without an Amazon Prime membership for $8.99. You can access the service in your web browser, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like the Roku Premiere+, Amazon's Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.
Prime Video
In addition to this show, there are tons of other great options available to stream at Amazon Prime Video. Check them all out with a free 30-day trial.
Stream Making the Cut in Canada
There's great news for reality fans in Canada as Making the Cut will be available on Amazon Prime Video Canada in tandem with the US.
Amazon Prime costs $79 Canadian dollars for an annual membership or $7.99 per month.
How to stream Making the Cut in the UK
As with the US and Canada, Heidi and Tim's new show is available exclusively to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime will set you back an annual fee of £79 per year in the UK.
You can also subscribe to Prime Video in the Uk without an Amazon Prime membership for £5.99 per month.
Stream Making the Cut in Australia
Making the Cut is also available to watch Down Under via Amazon Prime.
The service costs AUD $6.99 per month, or AUD $59 per year, and comes with a free 30-day trial.
