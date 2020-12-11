Musicians have had to make a major heel turn in 2020 with live venues closed and concerts cancelled indefinitely. Rather than letting the music fade out, some artists have switched to virtual concerts to keep their fans entertained while staying at home and promoting social distancing. Now, LiveXLive is celebrating the artists that got us through the year with a special event dubbed 'The Lockdown Awards'.
Hosted by Trey Songz, the event will feature performances by Ally Brooke, Avenue Beat, Icona Pop & Sofi Tukker, Johnny Orlando, Joss Stone, Lauv & Conan Gray, Monsta X, and Wiz Khalifa. Meanwhile, there will be special appearances by guests like Tori Kelly, Alex Rose, and Busta Rhymes.
LiveXLive 'The Lockdown Awards': When and where
LiveXLive's Lockdown Awards air live this Friday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, though you can join in on the party early with the pre-show beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. The show will be streamed for free on the LiveXLive website and on YouTube across multiple channels, including on LiveXLive's YouTube channel as well as on YouTube.com/live.
If you're having trouble accessing the livestream due to a location restriction in your area, you may want to try out one of these cheap VPN services to bypass the block so you can watch live.
How to watch LiveXLive 'The Lockdown Awards' live stream
This weekend's LiveXLive Lockdown Awards will be streaming live on YouTube, though you might find that "you're not allowed to view this video in your country" in some areas. If that's the case, all you need to do is sign up for a VPN service. This will help you bypass location restrictions on YouTube and other sites and make it appear as if you're viewing that content from a country you've selected.
VPN services can be used on all of your devices, which means once you're a member, you can unblock access to watch the concert on your phone, tablet, or computer. ExpressVPN is one of our favorites if you're not sure which to choose.
