Presented by Meerkat Music, Little Mix will be going live for a free show to perform some of their most popular songs, including the group's latest single "Holiday". While the stream will be available on YouTube, it is geo-blocked in certain countries. Luckily, we have a quick way to bypass this restriction so anyone around the world can watch the show.

Traditional concerts may be cancelled for the time being, but virtual performances have been taking off and reaching a new level in 2020. Little Mix is one of the biggest girl groups in the world and now the band will be performing an exclusive virtual concert that you can watch live on your mobile devices or even your TV.

Little Mix Meerkat Music Concert: When and where

Meerkat Music Presents: Little Mix airs live on YouTube at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. EST on Friday, August 21. The stream is intended for UK viewers. However, we've embedded the YouTube livestream above so you can test whether you can access the show. If not, you'll want to look into a VPN service. Luckily, there are a ton of stellar VPN services to choose from.

How to watch Little Mix Meerkat Music Concert live stream

This weekend's Little Mix concert will be streaming live on YouTube, though you might find that "you're not allowed to view this video in your country". If that's the case, all you need to do is sign up for a VPN service. This will help you bypass location restrictions on YouTube and other sites and make it appear as if you're viewing that content from a country you've selected.

VPN services can be used on all of your devices, which means once you're a member, you can unblock access to watch the concert on your phone, tablet, or computer. ExpressVPN is one of our favorites if you're not sure which to choose.