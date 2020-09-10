The Parisians will be hoping they can put their Champions League final disappointment behind them when they kick off in the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Thomas Tuchel's side has been given an extended break following their Champions League campaign continuing into August with the team ultimately being defeated by German champions Bayern Munich.

After a curtailed 2019/20 season, Ligue 1 is back underway in France and Paris Saint-Germain begin their title defence today with a trip to Lens. Follow along with all of the action wherever you are with our Lens vs PSG live stream guide.

RC Lens are newly promoted into Ligue 1 this season and have been handed a difficult start with this home tie against France's most successful side. In their opening game, Lens suffered a 2-1 defeat at Nice after going ahead after just 11 minutes.

The Blood and Gold will be hoping that PSG are still suffering from their defeat to Bayern in Lisbon last month and that they can get an early upset. PSG are also without a few big-name players with Neymar, Kyllian Mbappé, Keylor Navas, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, and Marquinhos all missing due to positive COVID-19 tests. Centre-back Thiago Silva also just made a move to Chelsea.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Lens vs PSG no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Lens vs PSG: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens on Thursday for this match which is set to take place in front of a reduced-capacity crowd. Kick-off is at 9pm CEST local time.

That makes it a 8pm BST start in the UK with 3pm ET / 12pm PT being the time to tune in in the U.S.. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 5am AEST start on Friday morning.

Watch Lens vs PSG online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Ligue 1 further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Lens vs PSG but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

If that sounds like your situation, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) is what you need. A VPN allows you to virtually change the IP address of your streaming device to one that is located back in your home country meaning you can watch the game as if you were sat at home.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.