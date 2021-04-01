NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime will see actor Christopher Meloni reprise the role of Elliott Stabler from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit which he played for 12 seasons of the show from 1999 until his departure in 2011. At the same time though, Meloni's co-star Mariska Hargitay who played Stabler's partner Olivia Benson is also expected to make an appearance on the show.

It's been nearly ten years since detective Elliot Stabler left the NYPD's Special Victims Unit (SVU) but now he's set to return in a brand new series and we have all the details on how you can watch Law & Order: Organized Crime on TV or online.

Stabler decided to leave the SVU at the end of season 12 after he was involved in a deadly shoot-out where a young girl opened fire in the precinct. In the next season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit we learned that Stabler had decided to retire following the incident. The latest Law & Order spin-off series will see Stabler return to the NYPD to head up the Organized Crime unit following a "devastating personal loss". In the time since Stabler has been away though, both the city and its police department have changed drastically and he will have to adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own reckoning.

The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime will have 13 episodes though the show's premiere will be part of a two-hour crossover event with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. This will likely be the first time we get a glimpse of Olivia Benson on the show as she is now captain of the SVU and the crossover event will begin an hour earlier at 9pm ET/PT.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will also feature Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor as Angela Wheatley, Ainsley Seiger as Jet Sloomaekers, and Danielle Moné Truitt as Ayanna Bell, the sergeant and commanding officer of the Organized Crime Task Force.

Whether you've been watching Dick Wolf's Law & Order since the series first premiered in 1990 or just miss seeing Christopher Meloni on SVU, we'll show you how to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime from anywhere in the world.

Law & Order: Organized Crime - When and where?

Law & Order: Organized Crime will premiere on Thursday, April 1 at 10pm ET/PT on NBC and new episodes will air at the same time each week. The show's first episode will be part of a crossover event with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and there will be a total of 13 episodes in the first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Law & Order: Organized Crime in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Elliot Stabler's return to Law & Order when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

