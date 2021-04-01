It's been nearly ten years since detective Elliot Stabler left the NYPD's Special Victims Unit (SVU) but now he's set to return in a brand new series and we have all the details on how you can watch Law & Order: Organized Crime on TV or online.
NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime will see actor Christopher Meloni reprise the role of Elliott Stabler from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit which he played for 12 seasons of the show from 1999 until his departure in 2011. At the same time though, Meloni's co-star Mariska Hargitay who played Stabler's partner Olivia Benson is also expected to make an appearance on the show.
Stabler decided to leave the SVU at the end of season 12 after he was involved in a deadly shoot-out where a young girl opened fire in the precinct. In the next season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit we learned that Stabler had decided to retire following the incident. The latest Law & Order spin-off series will see Stabler return to the NYPD to head up the Organized Crime unit following a "devastating personal loss". In the time since Stabler has been away though, both the city and its police department have changed drastically and he will have to adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own reckoning.
The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime will have 13 episodes though the show's premiere will be part of a two-hour crossover event with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. This will likely be the first time we get a glimpse of Olivia Benson on the show as she is now captain of the SVU and the crossover event will begin an hour earlier at 9pm ET/PT.
Law & Order: Organized Crime will also feature Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor as Angela Wheatley, Ainsley Seiger as Jet Sloomaekers, and Danielle Moné Truitt as Ayanna Bell, the sergeant and commanding officer of the Organized Crime Task Force.
Whether you've been watching Dick Wolf's Law & Order since the series first premiered in 1990 or just miss seeing Christopher Meloni on SVU, we'll show you how to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime from anywhere in the world.
Law & Order: Organized Crime - When and where?
Law & Order: Organized Crime will premiere on Thursday, April 1 at 10pm ET/PT on NBC and new episodes will air at the same time each week. The show's first episode will be part of a crossover event with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and there will be a total of 13 episodes in the first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Law & Order: Organized Crime in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Elliot Stabler's return to Law & Order when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee.
How to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime in the U.S.
If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription or even a digital antenna, you'll be able to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC every Thursday at 10pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show online on NBC's streaming service Peacock the day after it airs on TV.
If you're not a Peacock subscriber yet, you can sign up for the service's free tier in order to watch the first episode of the show. To watch the rest of Law & Order: Organized Crime though, you'll need to sign up for Peacock Premium which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year, though you can snag four months for $10 right now. There is also an ad-free Peacock Premium plan available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.
Not interested in signing up for either cable or Peacock in order to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to NBC so you can stream the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to NBC, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now's Entertainment package will give you access to NBC and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to NBC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Get a Law & Order: Organized Crime stream in Canada
Candian Law & Order fans will be able to watch the new series on Citytv on Thursday, April 1 at 10pm ET/PT as the network will show Law & Order: Organized Crime at the same time that it airs in the U.S. You'll also be able to stream the show on Citytv's website but you will need to log in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime in the UK
While a UK release date has not yet been set for Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show will likely air on Sky Witness in the future. This is because the network is the home of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in the UK and the show usually airs on the network one month after it premieres in the U.S. Until then though, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch it early.
How to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime in Australia
Just like in the UK, a release date for Law & Order: Organized Crime has not yet been set in Australia. However, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is available on Binge, Foxtel Now, and Prime Video in the country, so the new show could end up coming to one of these streaming services at a later date. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime early in Australia.
