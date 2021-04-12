In support of his sixth album Justice, Justin Bieber is taking the stage at the majestic Parisian hotel in Paris, France for a virtual livestream performance that fans from around the world will be able to watch for free. Though this is scheduled to be a rather short set with just five songs, the show will give fans the chance to see the star perform several tracks from his new album live for the very first time.
After the performance, YouTube Premium is set to host an exclusive afterparty with Justin; unlike the free virtual concert, only YouTube Premium subscribers will have access to the afterparty event but you can also gain access with a free YouTube Premium trial. While the performance should be available to watch worldwide, you can quickly bypass any location restrictions that won't let you watch due to where you're located by using a VPN.
Justin Bieber Live from Paris: When and where
Justin Bieber Live from Paris is airing live this Tuesday, April 13 at 7pm EST / 4pm PST. YouTube Premium subscribers can join the afterparty directly afterwards starting at 7:15pm EST / 4:15pm PST. If you miss out on watching the event live, you'll be able to watch the show on-demand after it premieres live. We've also embedded the video above for easy access.
Though its not easily apparent, not every YouTube video is available to watch everywhere. Sometimes videos on YouTube and other services can be blocked depending on where you're located in the world. If you're seeing a restriction and unable to watch the performance, you can use a VPN to browse the web anonymously and unlock access to the show. There are a ton of cheap VPN services, though ExpressVPN happens to be our favorite.
How to watch Justin Bieber Live from Paris
The livestream performance Justin Bieber Live from Paris will be completely free to watch on YouTube. Tune in live at 7pm EST and then visit the afterparty with a YouTube Premium subscription. You can stream the event from your phone, tablet, Fire TV Stick, smart TV, computer, and anywhere else you can access YouTube.
If you're having trouble watching the performance on YouTube, try out a VPN service! They're really easy to use and help unblock any restrictions you might be seeing due to your location.
