Wales meanwhile are on something of a horror run, and will be out to end a run of five straight defeats here tonight at the Aviva Stadium.

Having suffered Six Nations heartache after relinquishing the title slip last month with a poor second-half showing in Paris against France, the home side will be looking to make amends and get this new campaign off to a good start.

The inaugural Autumn Nations Cup kicks off in Dublin this weekend with an opening match that sees both teams in desperate need of a win - read on for full details on how to stream Ireland vs Wales online, and watch the rugby action, no matter where you are in the world.

The Irish come into this Group A game as natural favourites, having won the last three successive matches against the Welsh, with the visitors having not won at the Aviva since a World Cup warm-up game all the way back in 2015.

Irish head coach Andy Farrell is set to hand a Test debut to New Zealand-born winger James Lowe and his Leinster team-mates Jamison Gibson-Park.

Flanker Justin Tipuric, who missed last month's Six Nations defeat to Scotland due to illness is set to replace James Davies for the Welsh.

Read on for full details on how to get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup Ireland vs Wales live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Ireland vs Wales: Where and when?

This opening Autumn Nations Cup clash takes place behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday November 13.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm GMT/IST local time so that's an 2pm ET, 11am PT, start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 6am AEDT Saturday morning kick off folk tuning in from Australia).

Watch the Autumn Nations Cup online from outside your country

